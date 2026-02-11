SEC Rival Emerging as Top Contender for Prized LSU Football Running Back Target

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish three-star running back Trey Martin continues his meteoric rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America fighting for his commitment.

Martin checks in as the No. 3 rated running back in the Bayou State with a myriad of top schools battling for the prized offensive weapon with SEC schools galore entering the mix.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

The LSU Tigers entered the race for the hometown prospect on Oct. 1 after making the call to the prized running back with a scholarship then being put on the table by the old staff in Baton Rouge.

But LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith has developed a relationship with Martin over the years after recruiting him to Ole Miss as a primary target.

Courtesy of Adrian Burnette on X.

Martin is a two-way stud where he plays both offense and defense for Franklin Parish - spending time at the safety position while on defense - as he continues his rise as an SEC prospect.

Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Martin ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

After a strong offseason - with momentum then being carried into his junior season in 2025 - Martin has blossomed into one of the fastest-rising players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are in pursuit with the program's head coach and running backs coach, Kevin Smith, making the trip to Winnsboro (La.) last month for an in-person visit.

Courtesy of Trey Martin's Instagram.

But there is another SEC school emerging: Alabama.

According to Rivals, the Crimson Tide will host Martin on an official visit during the weekend of June 5 as the Alabama staff continue chipping away at the Louisiana native.

Martin called Alabama, "No. 1 in my recruitment" in an interview with Rivals as LSU looks to make up ground for the coveted Louisiana offensive weapon.

