No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Tigers for Ole Miss Battle
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School signal-caller Elijah Haven will make a return trip to LSU this weekend for the program's Top-15 showdown against No. 9 Ole Miss.
Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has been a player on LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan's radar over the last year with the coveted target receiving an offer in late September.
The Louisiana native was on campus for the Tigers' home opener against the Nicholls State Colonels followed by a second visit against the UCLA Bruins.
Now, he'll be on the sidelines for a third game day visit after a source confirmed he'll be in Death Valley on Saturday. 247Sports first reported Haven would visit.
Haven has become one of the top targets in the country after blowing up during his freshman campaign for Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School in 2023.
In year two as the starter, he's carrying the momentum into his sophomore season with the Bayou State star shining during the first few weeks of the year.
The LSU staff has an "open invite" for Haven to make it to as many home games as he can this season. It's clear the Bayou Bengals have their foot on the gas for Haven's services as he continues handling business on the prep scene.
“[LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan] invited us to all the LSU games, they have an open invitation for us,” the elder Haven told On3 Sports Steve Wiltfong. “The UCLA coach Ted (White) has been reaching out as well. He’s from the Baton Rouge area. It will be good to see their program and what they have going on right now as well.”
For Haven, being a Louisiana native means something to the prized prospect, which has LSU as a school near the top of his list.
“It’s home,” Haven's camp told On3 Sports. "Joe Sloan is an awesome guy. His track record is impressive when it comes to developing a quarterback. Like Brian Kelly. Like the staff. Staff seems like they know what they’re doing. Like the offense. Know there’s going to be talent around him at a place like LSU. Receivers, an offensive line and running backs to help compliment that.”
Now, the No. 1 quarterback in the sophomore class has received his "dream" offer from the Tigers during his impressive sophomore campaign and will once again make his way to campus on Saturday night.
Haven has received offers from Georgia and Auburn, among several others, and was in Tuscaloosa this Fall to visit with the Alabama staff for an unofficial.
No. 13 LSU will take on Ole Miss on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT with the SEC clash live on ABC.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.