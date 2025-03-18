No. 1 Quarterback in America Takes Spring Camp Visit to LSU Football
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback, Elijah Haven, remains the top prospect on the LSU Tigers' 2027 Big Board following a standout sophomore campaign for his prep squad.
Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in the rising-junior class, has the attention of the "Who's Who" on the college football scene.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder already looks the part of an SEC signal-caller despite recently wrapping up his sophomore season in December.
The youngster may be in the midst of his sophomore year of high school, but he plays well above his years.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The dynamic quarterback completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
It's no secret Haven's name is on the map at the helm of the Dunham program after accumulating 4,074 yards of total offense and 58 touchdowns as just a sophomore for his prep squad.
He remains a key target for the LSU Tigers on the recruiting scene with the program keeping tabs on the local star.
On Tuesday, Haven dropped in for a midweek visit to LSU with the opportunity to soak in the scenes of Spring Camp for the Tigers.
It was Day 6 of spring practice with Haven on the sidelines chopping it up with multiple support staffers on campus.
Haven is a consensus five-star signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Class with Rivals most recently chiming in on his process and outlook as a recruit.
Rivals' Adam Gorney's Take: "Elijah Haven has everything top college coaches and NFL decision-makers look for in a quarterback from intelligence to accuracy to arm strength to decision-making and beyond. In many ways, Haven has some uncanny similarities to former five-star quarterback Jameis Winston, but Haven might be even a little more athletic.
"His stats might be a little muted – he threw for 1,847 yards with 27 touchdowns and ran for 429 yards and 12 more scores – but the Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham standout only threw 191 passes all season. Dunham had more rushing attempts than throws even with an elite talent like Haven leading the way."
But the main takeaway from Rivals' update on Haven is what's happening behind-the-scenes in his recruitment. Gorney believes the LSU Tigers sit atop others in his process.
"LSU definitely leads in his recruitment," the Rivals Recruiting Director said.
Now, he's wrapped up another unofficial visit to LSU with multiple trips locked in for the spring as he begins making moves in his recruitment.
