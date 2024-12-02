No. 1 Safety in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Jhase Thomas Shuts Down Recruitment

News: 4-star safety Jhase Thomas has shut down his recruitment and will sign with LSU on Wednesday, he tells me.



The No. 1 safety in Louisiana will suit up for his dream school.



LSU is set to sign the No. 1 + No. 2 safeties from the Bayou State this week.



“Geaux Tigers!” pic.twitter.com/1kmKI6cUlz