No. 1 Safety in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Jhase Thomas Shuts Down Recruitment
Destrehan (La.) four-star defensive back Jhase Thomas revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July with the program winning out for the in-state star.
Thomas, the No. 1 rated safety in Louisiana, chose the Tigers over Houston, Ole Miss and Texas Tech, among others.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder out of the Bayou State has flourished during his prep career, but an impressive junior campaign put his name on the map.
From there, he earned interest from LSU, but was yet to haul in an offer.
Then came an impressive showing over the summer while dominating LSU's camp circuit in June where he earned a "dream offer" from the Tigers.
Thomas knew where he wanted to be and wasted no time in committing to the purple and gold. Just weeks later, he committed to the program and joined the 2025 Recruiting Class.
The pledge to the Tigers didn't slow down others from remaining in contact with the Louisiana star, but with the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday, it's all LSU for Thomas.
The top-ranked safety in The Boot will put pen to paper with the Tigers on Wednesday and will enroll in May, he tells LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU will now sign the No. 1 and No. 2 rated safeties in Louisiana with Thomas joining Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High stud Jacob Bradford.
Kelly and Co. are retooling the defensive backfield this offseason and it's started with locking down the state of Louisiana.
Along with Thomas and Bradford on board, LSU will also see the No. 1 cornerback in the Bayou State put pen to paper on Wednesday.
No. 1 CB in Louisiana Shuts Down Recruitment:
Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in late August with the Bayou State star making the decision to stay home for college.
Anding, a player the LSU staff made a heavy push for over the summer, is now in the midst of a monstrous senior campaign for Ruston High.
He entered the season as a Top 5 cornerback in The Boot, but after an impressive final season of prep ball, Anding has now boosted his status to the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder has flown up the recruiting rankings with Corey Raymond and Co. striking gold on the trail once again.
“Really, it’s the in-state school, but me, I wasn’t much of a football player (growing up),” Anding told On3. “I was a basketball player, but I didn’t really watch basketball that much. I had nothing in my mind about football. But, after hearing (about LSU) and seeing stuff about it, it’s a good program, for one, and it’s the in-state school with a lot of fans and love shown to that program.”
Anding was trending towards the Texas Longhorns in July, but after receiving a call from recruiting guru Frank Wilson and the Tigers, his interest quickly shifted towards LSU.
Then, less than two months later, Anding went public with a decision to remain home and suit up for the LSU Tigers.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, Anding will shut things down with the intention of putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers in December.
