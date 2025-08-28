No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Flips Commitment From LSU Football to Tennessee
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys has flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Tennessee Volunteers, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March, but a surge from Josh Heupel’s program quickly swayed the Magnolia State pass catcher.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder enjoyed an official visit stretch this summer where he checked in with the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers for multi-day stays.
Despite multiple official visits to top programs across the country, Keys remained loyal to his LSU pledge and stayed committed to Kelly and Co. heading into late August.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
It’s no secret why Keys has emerged as one of the most sought-after recruits in America.
The No. 1 wideout in America led his prep squad a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top receiver in America.
Now, after verbally committing to the LSU Tigers in March, Keys has made his move and joined Tennessee’s 2026 Recruiting Class.
Kelly and Co. currently hold commitments from both the No. 1 and No. 2 rated wide receivers in Louisiana with Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby pledged to the program.
