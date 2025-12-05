No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, LSU Football Target Finalizes Signing Day Plans

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has solidified his Signing Day plans as he prepares to make a final decision this week.

Mathews, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers in August, but it hasn't stopped programs across the country from keeping in touch - including the LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was down to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels prior to announcing a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn program.

“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”

It was a relationship with then head coach Hugh Freeze that set the Auburn program apart from the LSU Tigers and other programs where he got Mathews over the finish line.

“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”

Now, with Hugh Freeze out as the head coach - along with uncertainty to the coaching staff - Mathews is exploring his options with Rivals reporting that the No. 1 wideout in America has been in contact with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and the coaching staff in Baton Rouge have been working the phone lines on Mathews with the program looking to pull off a late move.

Rivals recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong weighed in on the LSU Tigers' buzz surrounding Mathews as the program eyes a flip.

The Expert's Take: Wiltfong Weighs In

“LSU is a program that is in the mix for some guys down the stretch. They’re trying to flip five-star receiver Jase Matthews from Auburn. Jase tells me he won’t sign until Friday. They landed four star receiver Corey Barber this morning, he was an Ole Miss commit," Wiltfong said on a live show on Wednesday.

Now, Mathews has finalized his Signing Day plans where he will make a final decision on Friday at 2 p.m. CT.

