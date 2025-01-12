No. 2 Cornerback in the Transfer Portal, LSU Football Signee Arrives in Baton Rouge
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff signed the No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal last month after Virginia Tech star Mansoor Delane made things official.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond continues retooling the defensive backfield this offseason with several newcomers set to arrive in Baton Rouge, but none more game ready than the Virginia Tech transfer.
The coveted defensive back chose the Tigers over a slew of schools that expressed significant interest with a visit to Death Valley in mid-December ultimately sealing the deal.
Delane is a player firmly on NFL organizations' draft boards with LSU adding a player who is a surefire pick in the future.
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
Now, he's officially arrived in Baton Rouge after moving in this weekend.
LSU begins the spring semester on Monday with Delane making his way to campus over the weekend and officially joining the program.
Delane's commitment quickly proved LSU has arrived in the new college football landscape with NIL playing a pivotal role in the modern era of recruiting.
It's been an "all-in" approach for the program heading into the offseason after wrapping up 2024 with a 9-5 record.
It began with Kelly offering up $1 million of his own money followed by an anonymous donor putting up $1 million to match.
From there, the wheels began turning in the NIL space and it's given the Tigers a chance to be competitive from a roster reconstruction perspective.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December. “I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
Now, LSU boasts the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with Delane a headliner in the haul.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
