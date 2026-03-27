No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana Visits Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Amid Major Push

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles was back on LSU's campus this week for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers after checking in with the program for Spring Camp.

Miles, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana, was in attendance for Day 2 of Spring Camp on Thursday watching the Bayou Bengals navigate individual drills alongside multiple personnel members.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in scholarships from a myriad of programs across his time on the prep scene, including the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others.

But contenders are emerging with the LSU Tigers battling at the top alongside heavy-hitters.

Miles recently revealed his final six schools with LSU joining the Kentucky Wildcats, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Now, LSU has received another visit for the Catholic High product where he attends high school right down the road from LSU's campus.

Courtesy of Jayden Miles on Instagram.

There is a primary focus for Kiffin and the coaching staff at LSU to lock down the Bayou State in recruiting with multiple blue-chippers residing down across Louisiana.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

But Miles has emerged as a priority for the LSU Tigers staff alongside Louisiana native Trey Martin - the No. 1 running back in the state - with the program battling for the tandem.

Now, another visit is under Miles' belt with Kiffin and Co. getting face time with the No. 2 rated running back in The Boot.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

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Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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