Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oregon Ducks Make Major Move for LSU Football Target

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. is evaluating contenders in his recruitment with multiple powerhouse programs in the race for his commitment.

Jones Jr. checks in as the No. 11 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs fighting for his commitment ahead of a critical offseason in his process.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Florida native has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his stellar prep career.

But the Sunshine State pass-catcher is now down to eight schools after trimming his list of over 20 offers recently.

Jones Jr. is eyeing the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles, and Miami Hurricanes.

But two schools are beginning to make a move for the talented wideout with Notre Dame and Oregon receiving official visits as it currently stands where he will check-in with the programs in the coming months.

Top-100 WR Julius Jones has set spring and official visits to Oregon and Notre Dame, @ChadSimmons_ reports🦆☘️



Intel: https://t.co/QznjigWh7V pic.twitter.com/gapnTsjSdj — Rivals (@Rivals) February 15, 2026

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain viewed as the favorite in Jones Jr.'s process with the legacy recruit eyeing South Bend, according to reports.

A legacy, Jones Jr.'s father played his college football career at Notre Dame as a running back from 1999 to 2003.

But other schools are swinging for the fences in his recruitment - including Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators with the SEC program "closer to the top" heading into the offseason.

"Definitely closer to the top. They did a really good job when I was up there - showing a lot of love not just to me, but my brother as well and my family. They had a great first impression," Jones Jr. told 247Sports.

Jones Jr. checks in as a Top-100 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore battling for his commitment as he navigates a rigorous offseason in his process this spring and into the summer.

Now, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will look to build momentum and make their presence felt while navigating a heavyweight fight for the star pass-catcher.

