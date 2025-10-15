Notre Dame Fighting Irish Enters Mix for Prized LSU Football Target, Louisiana Native
New Iberia (La.) Catholic four-star safety Karon Eugene continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State with programs from coast-to-coast entering the race.
Eugene, a top-five prospect in Louisiana, remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and Co. in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Top-10 program turning up the heat this fall.
Across his prep career, he's reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Arizona State Sun Devils, Houston Cougars, USC Trojans, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.
Now, add the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the offer sheet with Eugene receiving the call on Tuesday from Marcus Freeman and Co.
Eugene has earned a myriad of offers, but the LSU Tigers are beginning to separate from the pack as he navigates his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder has the attention of Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with the program intensifying its pursuit for Eugene as a premier piece in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
After leading his prep squad to a state title in 2024, Eugene has exploded on the recruiting scene with the Tigers making sure to get in on the action for the coveted defensive back.
Eugene racked up 30 solo tackles during his sophomore campaign with a team-high eight interceptions and three blocked punts.
The electrifying playmaker also returned two interceptions for touchdowns across his 2024 season.
"Karon is a freak athlete," Catholic football coach Matt Desormeaux said. "He changes directions so well. He's explosive in the air with really good hands.
"If you look at the play (in the end zone vs. Dunham), he went one way, stuck his foot in the ground, then went the other way. That's something most kids can't physically do."
Last month, LSU received multiple predictions to land the commitment of Eugene as he narrows his focus on the contenders in his process.
Rivals recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, and Shea Dixon have logged predictions in favor of LSU to win out for Eugene's services.
"We like where LSU stands for New Iberia (La.) Catholic four-star safety Karon Eugene and with that Shea Dixon, Sam Spiegelman and I have logged predictions in favor of the Tigers," Wiltfong wrote.
Eugene remains a priority prospect for the LSU Tigers, but a myriad of schools remain in the race as the four-star continues blowing up in 2025.
