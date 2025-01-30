'It's unbelievable' - 2027 DB and NFL legacy Karon Eugene on early offers
Karon Eugene wasn't expecting to get football scholarship offers until next year, his junior season.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound free safety's recruitment is beginning to take off, though, after he helped Catholic New Iberia to a Louisiana Division III select state championship in December.
In late December, Eugene received his first offer from NAIA Graceland University, which has a local connection in coach Donald Fusilier, a New Iberia native. A couple of weeks later, Texas-San Antonio offered, followed quickly by Florida Atlantic, Houston and Arkansas State.
"It's unbelievable," said Eugene, who earned LSWA Class 2A first team all-state honors for the 13-1 Panthers. "I wasn't expecting offers to come this early. They're all great schools. I appreciate every single one."
Eugene has a leg-up in the recruiting process thanks to his father, Hiram Eugene, who starred as a defensive back at Jeanerette High and Louisiana Tech ahead of a career with the Oakland Raiders.
"The main thing coming from him is to stay humble," Karon Eugene said. "He congratulates me on offers. He's happy, but he doesn't necessarily show it because he knows where he wants me to (eventually) be in life."
Arkansas State associate head coach Marquase Lovings is recruiting Eugene for the Red Wolves. Houston, which has a coach from New Iberia (Dre Fusilier), has had recent success on the recruiting trail in Louisiana.
"Coach Lovings is a nice person," Eugene said. "I want to visit Arkansas State. I think it would be nice."
Eugene also plans to visit Houston in the spring. Earlier this week, LSU invited him to its Boys in the Boot event on Saturday, which is mainly geared towards juniors in the Class of 2026.
"LSU is big around here," he said. "They told me they're interested in me. That's very big. It's LSU.
'I'm going Saturday with my parents. I'm just looking forward to being around everybody. I know (LSU defensive backs) Sage Ryan and Zy Alexander. I like the defensive players. I pay attention to the receiving corps, but I don't really like offense."
Eugene has attended a baseball game at LSU, but this fall will be his first time at a Tigers' football game.
"I heard the environment is crazy," he said. "I'm really looking foward to that."
Eugene racked up 30 solo tackles during his sophomore campaign with a team-high eight interceptions and three blocked punts. He returned two interceptions for TDs against Delcambre.
He was a hero in seventh-seeded Catholic NI's 31-28 win over undefeated No. 1 Dunham in the finals, intercepting five-star sophomore QB Elijah Haven in the end zone with less than a minute remaining.
"Karon is a freak athlete," Catholic football coach Matt Desormeaux said. "He changes directions so well. He's explosive in the air with really good hands. If you look at the play (in the end zone vs. Dunham), he went one way, stuck his foot in the ground, then went the other way. That's something most kids can't physically do."
Desormeaux wasn't surprised by Eugene's breakout campaign. Last year, he gave the first-string offense fits while pulling scout team duty and eventually saw consistent varsity action as a freshman.
"I told our quarterback Luke Landry that if the other team has somebody like Karon back there, to put extra zip on the ball because he can go get it," Desormeaux said.
Eugene has helped the Catholic NI basketball team to an 11-8 record and a perfect start in district play. The Panthers defeated league rival and defending Division IV nonselect champion Franklin on Wednesday.
"I want to bring energy to the court," said Eugene, who CHS basketball coach Dylan Vincent said could have a future in the NFL or NBA. "They don't need me to score. We have a lot of scorers. I accept my role as a defensive player."
Eugene has made an occasional impact scoring the basketball, however. He showed off tremendous leaping ability with dunks against defending Division I select champion Liberty and district rival Loreauville in recent games that got the crowd involved.
"One of my teammates asked me if I was going to play basketball this year if I got offers," he said. "I told him, 'I'm not going to leave y'all.' Playing basketball means a lot to me. My teammates are great players."
Eugene was invited to participate in a national 7-on-7 tournament in Miami a few weeks ago, but he declined due to a scheduling conflict. The basketball team was playing 16-1 Class 5A Holy Cross (which they defeated) in New Orleans.
"His dad was a phenomenal player," Desormeaux said. "He was a freak athlete, as well. Karon has the genetics and pedigree."