Overtime OT7 Finals: LSU Commits and Targets Set To Show Out in Star-Studded Event
LSU will be well represented this weekend in Tampa (Fla.) for Overtime's OT7 Championships over the next few days.
Several five-star prospects will flock to the Sunshine State for one of the biggest events of the summer, including LSU commit Harlem Berry.
There's a new Louisiana-based squad that debuted in April headlined by five-star LSU commit Bryce Underwood: Team Fleaux.
Jimmy Smith, who founded the Louisiana Bootleggers years ago, is the co-founder of the new 7-on-7 team.
Despite Underwood not heading to the OT7 Finals this weekend, a source confirmed, there will be a few Louisiana signal-callers lining up under center for Fleaux.
It'll be a star-studded event in Tampa this weekend with LSU commits Harlem Berry and JT Lindsey headlining Team Fleaux as the one-two punch of running backs.
Here are a few other LSU commits and targets to monitor:
TaRon "Manchild" Francis: LSU Commitment
LSU holds a commitment from the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana in Edna Karr superstar TaRon Francis. The New Orleans native has remained loyal to his pledge to the purple and gold with intentions of being the next great receiver out of The Boot.
We've seen Edna Karr High School produce elite-level athletes for years, and for Francis, he has the chance to be next in line.
Francis has continued taking strides in the right direction during his high school career; elevating his status to a Top 10 player in the Bayou State.
Now, he's locked in with the Tigers as the only wideout commitment in the 2025 class to this point, but expect Francis to be joined by a few other electrifying receivers.
Other LSU Commitments:
Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB in America)
JD LaFleur (No. 1 TE in Louisiana)
TaRon Francis (No. 1 WR in Louisiana)
JT Lindsey (No. 2 RB in Louisiana)
Jaboree Antoine (LSU CB commit) will play for South Florida Express. He's played with them for awhile and will remain on their roster for the final weekend of the 7v7 league.
The LSU Targets:
DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB in America)
Jaime Ffrench (No. 4 WR in America, Five-Star)
Blaine Bradford (2026 Five-Star Safety) will run with Team Fleaux.
Other LSU News:
Recruiting Roundup: The Buzz From LSU's Star-Studded Weekend, DJ Pickett Reaction
Recruits React: The Latest From LSU's Five-Star Official Visitors
How It Happened: LSU Comes Up Short Against North Carolina in NCAA Regionals
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.