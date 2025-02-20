Pair of LSU Football Commitments Double Down on Pledge to Brian Kelly's Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have set the foundation for what the program hopes to be an elite-level 2026 Recruiting Class with six commitments to thiss point.
Kelly and Co. have hauled in over a handful of pledges with each one having ties to Louisiana.
As it stands, the LSU Tigers hold a Top-3 Recruiting Class in America and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference, but it's early in the process.
It's clear programs will be looking to hold on until the final buzzer for commitments to put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December, but LSU has recently received good news on the recruiting scene.
The Bayou Bengals have recently seen a pair of 2026 pledges reveal they have "shut down" their process and are "100% locked in" with Kelly's program.
Pair of LSU Commitments Affirm Pledges to Tigers:
No. 2 WR in Louisiana Shuts Down Recruitment: Kenny Darby
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby continues his rise as a national prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the top programs remaining in his ear.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU Tigers in November where he wasted no time in joining the class in Baton Rouge.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana last season, Darby has reeled in offers from Alabama, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
Then, after receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who's been on LSU's radar this season, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
Darby logged 100 receptions for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year after putting America on notice.
With his junior season in the rearview mirror, he's begun locking in on his recruitment with visits to LSU, Alabama and Tennessee initially on the schedule this spring.
Darby was in Baton Rouge in January for a trip to check in with Kelly and the LSU Tigers. He remains committed to the program, but it hasn't stopping others from turning up the heat.
The coveted wideout told LSU Tigers On SI that the initial plan was visit the Alabama Crimson Tide in January for a check in with Kalen DeBoer and Co. along with another visit to the Tennessee Volunteers for a multi-day stay in March.
But his plans then shifted after making a critical announcement in late January.
Darby has shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the LSU Tigers, he told On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. He's doubled down on his commitment to the program.
Top-5 Safety in America "100% Locked In": Aiden Hall
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall remains one of the top commitments in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class after pledging to the program last August.
Hall, a Top-5 safety in America, continued his meteoric rise up the rankings after a dominant year for his prep squad in 2024.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior campaign with impressive numbers for his Edna Karr squad on his way to leading the program to a state title.
- 38 total tackles
- 12 tackles for loss
- 11 pass break-ups
- 4 sacks
- 4 interceptions
- 4 blocked punts
- 2 fumble recoveries
One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services as other schools turn up the heat.
Hall has heard from the likes of Ole Miss, Florida State, Oregon and USC, among several others, during his recruitment process, but it's LSU that holds the commitment.
The sought-after prospect returned to Baton Rouge at the end of January for the program's Junior Day event where Hall was surrounded by the top-ranked players in Louisiana.
Hall was joined by current Edna Karr teammate, and LSU commitment, Richard Anderson.
The prized lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Brian Kelly and Co. have Hall at the top of their board when it comes to players that "must" sign the dotted line in December. He's as important as it gets for the future of the defensive backfield and the staff knows it.
Now, after a critical season with the top programs in America swinging for the fences in his recruitment, LSU isn't letting up.
Hall recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers in an interview with On3 Sports' Chad Simmons. He's "100% locked in."
LSU will be turning up the heat across the next couple of months when it comes to Hall's recruitment, but it's clear his intentions. He wants to be a Tiger at the next level after taking multiple visits to Baton Rouge over the last few months.
LSU currently holds a Top-3 Recruiting Class in America and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference heading into a pivotal month of March on the recruiting trail.
More LSU News:
The Breakdown: LSU Football Holds No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC
LSU Football "Firmly in the Mix" for Coveted Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commitment
Three Observations From LSU Baseball's Opening Weekend Sweep
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.