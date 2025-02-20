Pair of LSU Football Commitments Double Down on Pledge to Brian Kelly's Tigers

News: #LSU WR commit Kenny Darby has shut down his recruitment.



The 4-star wideout from Bossier City (La.) had the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers pushing.



“LSU suits me the best & the best in the boot stay in the boot #WRTS,” he tells @Hayesfawcett3.



Boot Boy. pic.twitter.com/J8w1H4kqK8