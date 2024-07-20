The Preview: Pair of LSU Football Targets Set to Announce Commitment Decisions
Five-star wideout Derek Meadows and four-star cornerback Jaboree Antoine will come off the board on Saturday. Will LSU win out?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will see two of their top targets come off the board on Saturday with both Derek Meadows and Jaboree Antoine set to reveal their college decisions.
Meadows, a five-star wide receiver out of Las Vegas (Nev.) and Antoine, a Louisiana native, are at the top of the Bayou Bengals' Big Board in the 2025 cycle with the program putting all hands on deck.
Now, it's Decision Day with the pair of impressive rising seniors just hours away from going public with their decisions.
What's the latest buzz?
The Rundown:
Derek Meadows: Five-Star Wide Receiver
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are in hot pursuit of the No. 6 wide receiver in America with five-star Derek Meadows just hours out from revealing a decision.
The Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman star will choose between LSU, Alabama Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan on Saturday, July 20th at 2:00PM CT.
Meadows, a 6-foot-6, 205-pounder who's flown up the recruiting rankings, is a player the Tigers have circled as a major priority in the 2025 cycle down the stretch.
With impressive physical traits and ball skills that have proven to be jaw dropping, Meadows is a coveted player on "The Trail" as a top 10 wideout in America.
Meadows officially visited Baton Rouge this summer after taking a midweek visit to check out Brian Kelly's program.
From there, he took his fair share of visits, but LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has certainly done his due diligence in this one.
Originally set to decide on July 13th, Meadows delayed his decision with several factors in the mix.
A source on the Notre Dame side confirmed that the Fighting Irish spoke with Meadows at length last week and presented an impressive NIL package, which likely prompted him to delay his decision.
Despite pushing his commitment date back to Saturday, July 20th, LSU has remained in pole position to lock in his services.
It was rumored that LSU, Notre Dame and Alabama were the trio of schools making the most noise with Michigan swinging for the fences in the 11th hour.
Meadows was born in Michigan and has ties to the state with the Wolverines looking to utilize their connections.
Now, just hours out from a decision, all signs point to an LSU vs. Notre Dame battle down the stretch after Alabama landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham.
Cunningham, a top-five wide receiver in the 2025 class, gives the Crimson Tide an elite-level wideout for the future which has Kalen DeBoer's group taking their foot on the gas for Meadows in crunch time.
LSU has arrived in the NIL space after securing a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America on Wednesday after DJ Pickett revealed his pledge.
Now, it's full steam ahead to Saturday where LSU will hope to gain a commitment from another five-star in Meadows.
Jaboree Antoine: No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana
Antoine, the No. 1 defensive back in the Bayou State, backed off of his commitment to LSU in June after being pledged to the Tigers since January.
The Top 10 cornerback in America revealed his intentions to decommit from the Bayou Bengals with a pair of powerhouse programs trending for his services: Miami and Florida State.
Despite being pledged to Kelly and Co. in January, Antoine continued taking official visits elsewhere over the last few months with both Sunshine State programs ramping up their push.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of New Iberia (La.), Antoine has skyrocketed up the recruiting ranks this year after climbing his way to Top 75 overall status in the 2025 cycle.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond secured the services of the star cornerback earlier this year once making his return to Baton Rouge, and now with Antoine reopening his recruitment, he's kept his foot on the gas once again.
The finalists are LSU and Miami less than 12 hours out until a decision is made with LSU remaining in hot pursuit of his services.
There are ties to both programs. Antoine plays his offseason 7-on-7 ball with a South Florida based squad that has several links to the Sunshine State.
He's also officially visited Miami and been on their campus on numerous occasions.
Antoine cut Florida State from the mix this week with this one coming down to an LSU vs. Miami battle in crunch time.
What's the latest buzz? It depends on who you talk to.
Antoine is fresh off of a decommitment to the LSU program, but the Tigers have remained in contact and looking to get the stud back in the 2025 class.
A player from LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond's neck of the woods, he's ramped up his push even more as of late.
Now, with a decision coming on Saturday, July 20th, LSU is certainly in the mix alongside Miami with both programs turning up the heat for one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football Lands Commitment From Five-Star Cornerback DJ Pickett, America's No. 1 CB
LSU Baseball Flips Prized Pitcher, Texas A&M Commit Cooper Williams
SEC Media Days Notebook: Brian Kelly, LSU Eyeing Growth in 2024
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.