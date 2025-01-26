Pair of Prized LSU Football Targets Visit the Tigers for a Critical Trip to Town
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff remain in pursuit of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as the program looks to piece together another top class in America.
This week, Kelly and Co. hit the road to check in with priority targets while also dishing out double-digit offers to players on their radar.
Following a busy week of traveling across the country checking in with recruits, extending scholarships and more, it set the table for a Saturday of unofficial visitors.
LSU hosted a pair of IMG Academy four-stars for trips to Baton Rouge where the duo had the opportunity to soak in the scenes of Death Valley and catch up with the staff.
It was another hectic stretch in The Boot for the purple and gold. Which targets did the program host on Saturday?
The Pair of IMG Academy Visitors:
Jake Kreul: No. 8 EDGE in America
IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul has emerged as a coveted prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers.
Kreul, the No. 6 rated edge rusher in America, continues his rise as a top prospect in the country with nearly 50 programs dishing out scholarships.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is coming off of a standout junior campaign in the Sunshine State with several national powers remaining in constant communication.
One of the schools pursuing Kreul and turning up the heat: The LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. are in the midst of a big week on the recruiting trail after checking in with double-digit prospects across America.
It's been a stretch with fresh offers being dished out, coaches on the road and more, but this weekend will also be important for the program.
LSU hosted Kreul and IMG Academy teammate Breck Kolojay for a visit to Baton Rouge on Saturday, Kreul confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI.
Kolojay is a Top-20 interior offensive lineman in America where he joined Kreul for a quick trip to the Bayou State.
Breck Kolojay: No. 14 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America following an impressive junior campaign in 2024.
He's burst on the scene as a national recruit with Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas coming in as the finalists for the prized recruit.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has the top programs in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with offensive line coach Brad Davis getting in on the action.
Davis has continued pushing for Kolojay over recent months with LSU getting the impressive offensive lineman to Baton Rouge on Saturday.
It's no secret the Bayou Bengals have handled business in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle to this point with six commitments to this point. Which pledges make up LSU's Top-5 overall class in America?
The 2026 Commitments (6):
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
JaReylan McCoy: No. 8 Defensive Lineman in America
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign and is currently in Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game. McCoy committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball. McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers down the stretch of his recruitment.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after hauling in a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
Jalan Chapman: 3-star Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others. He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
