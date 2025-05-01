Prediction: LSU Football Trending to Land Commitment From No. 1 CB in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) four-star cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers heading into the summer months after landing an offer this spring.
The Edna Karr star defensive back has pieced together an impressive offseason with multiple Power Four programs entering the mix in his recruitment.
For the LSU Tigers, the program joined a long list of schools extending scholarships Howard's way with Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Ole Miss, among others, pursuing his services.
Now, with an LSU offer officially in-hand, the Bayou Bengals are already emerging as a "top contender" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder ranks as the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana and a four-star recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
On Wednesday, On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers to land Howard's services.
It's no secret LSU has a connection with the Edna Karr program.
The current roster in Baton Rouge has multiple former Cougars on it along with a pair of 2026 prospects also already committed to the program.
LSU holds pledges from Richard Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, and Aiden Hall, the No. 5 ranked safety in the 2026 class. Both are teammates of Howard and are rising-seniors for the Cougars.
It's a given that both Anderson and Hall will be pushing for their Edna Karr teammate in Howard to take the LSU offer into serious consideration.
Now, a prediction has been logged in favor of the Tigers winning out for the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will get Hayward to Baton Rouge this summer for an official visit with the program looking to lock down the talented defensive back out of New Orleans.
