Prediction: LSU Football Trending to Land Commitment From Top-10 Cornerback
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) cornerback Havon Finney Jr. continues his emergence as one of the top defensive backs in America as he navigates a critical offseason.
The California native elected to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle in March with the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans, among others, emerging as contenders in his process.
Finney recently checked in with Lincoln Riley's Trojans where he had the opportunity to soak in the scenes of campus.
“I can see they’re building a great program right now,” Finney told On3. “They got a lot of great recruits right now, and they’re building a great program over there.
"The environment was great. They were able to show us what the future of USC will be after the construction is done. The coaches were very detailed in what their expectations are from incoming players and I was able to speak directly with the new cornerbacks coach (Trovon Reed), Coach (Doug) Belk, and Coach Riley.
"What excites me most about playing for USC is having the opportunity to play in front of the city that raised me.”
But the LSU Tigers have emerged as a serious threat in Finney's recruitment with the program getting the coveted cornerback to campus this weekend.
The Top-10 defensive back in America was in for the program's spring event in Death Valley with the program continuing to push all the right buttons.
Now, the predictions are rolling in with Shea Dixon from On3 Sports logging a pick in favor of the LSU Tigers.
Finney is coming off of a big-time sophomore season where he finished with 37 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and four interceptions.
The former Top-5 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle will look to ramp up his recruiting process with a myriad of schools standing out.
LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and Ohio State, among several others, have Finney's attention, according to On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder will begin taking official visits this summer with the LSU Tigers set to get one of their own. He will be in town from June 19-21.
He's visited the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins in January with LSU, Miami and Texas "recruiting him as hard as they can," On3 Sports reports.
Now, with the spring and summer approaching, Finney's process will ramp up as visits begin getting locked in.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.