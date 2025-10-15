Prized LSU Football, USC Trojans Target Pushes Back Commitment Date, Lists Finalists
Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy wide receiver Javon Vital has narrowed his focus to five programs as the Bayou State star evaluates the contenders in his process.
Vital, the No. 10 overall prospect in Louisiana, has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after a standout sophomore campaign in the Bayou State.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns last season with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.
Now, his recruitment has exploded with programs from coast-to-coast getting in on the action for the talented offensive weapon.
Vital has reeled in offers from the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and Sacramento State Hornets, among others, as of late.
The talented Louisiana prospect was set to go public with a commitment decision on Thursday, Oct. 16, but has elected to delay his decision. Vital will push back his announcement until after his junior campaign.
The Top-10 prospect in Louisiana will choose between the LSU Tigers, Houston Cougars, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and Sacramento State Hornets after announcing his five finalists this week.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain serious contenders in this one despite a commitment date being delayed several weeks.
The program in Baton Rouge is already off to a hot start in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a pledge from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy four-star quarterback Peyton Houston.
The No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana revealed a commitment to the hometown LSU Tigers on Sept. 15 where he continues representing the program well since his pledge.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback stuffs the stat sheet night in and night out where he has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Now, for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the program has placed a focus on stacking talent around him with Vital and other weapons being prioritized this fall.
Vital will reveal a commitment decision between LSU, USC, UCLA, Houston and Sacramento State in the coming weeks as he leads his prep squad to a strong season in 2025 with the program off to a 5-0 start.
