Recruiting Shocker: LSU Football, Ole Miss Rebels Target Commits to Sacramento State
Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald has committed to the Sacramento State Hornets, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
In a shocking move, the No. 3 rated wideout in the Magnolia State pledges to the West Coast program over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and North Carolina Tar Heels down the stretch.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder had received significant buzz to the Ole Miss Rebels with the hometown program trending just 48 hours ago.
McDonald received multiple crystal ball predictions in favor of Lane Kiffin's program, but less than 24 hours out from, a decision, the Sacramento State Hornets picked up steam.
"I’m from the Sip so they want me to stay in the Sip so they’re going to do whatever they can to keep me in the Sip. Just the love was there and I felt it so it was just great being at Ole Miss,” he told On3 Sports.
"Seeing the energy, the love that they’ve been getting, it’s just the players. Players are great and you’re going to be around great people and you’re going to have better opportunities to play. It was just the love there.”
For the LSU Tigers, the program hosted McDonald on an official visit in June where he soaked in the scenes of the Bayou State.
Brian Kelly and Co. intensified their push this offseason and made an impact on the coveted Magnolia State wideout.
“LSU is definitely high on my list,” McDonald told On3 Sports. “The overall visit was great. The feeling on campus was amazing. Seeing the love and energy has me feeling great about LSU … Meeting with the coaches was great.
"I spent time with Coach Kelly and Coach Hank (Cortez Hankton). Their message was that coming to LSU will be a great and fun place to go. They also wanted to make sure that I know that their care about my degree more than football because my degree will last forever. They made me feel like LSU is the place to be.”
Now, he's pledged to make the move to California where the Sacramento State program is currently being led by former five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada.
LSU has a focus on the No. 3 rated wide receiver in America, Jase Mathews, as a top target at wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The Tigers hold three commitments as it currently stands in Tristen Keys, Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby leading the way, but are eyeing a fourth receiver in the current cycle.
