Recruits on the Road: LSU Tigers Commit Set to Visit South Carolina Football
Columbia (S.C.) Hammond tight end Mike Tyler revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers over the summer after a hard recruiting push in June.
Now, the South Carolina native has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with the in-state Gamecocks taking a stab at the hometown stud.
Tyler, a three-star tight end, is a player that has college coaches salivating at the potential as a recieving tight end at the next level.
He's reeled in offers from several East Coast schools including South Carolina, Duke and West Virginia, among several others.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder will take a trip down to South Carolina to check in with head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks on Saturday with what will be an important visit down the stretch. Rivals' Sam Spiegelman first reported the visit.
LSU holds the verbal pledge, but will certainly be fending off the SEC foe until the Early Signing Period in December.
This will be a return trip for Tyler. He's been in Williams-Brice Stadium on several occasions with Saturday marking another visit for the current LSU pledge.
A few headliners in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class:
Bryce Underwood: No. 1 Quarterback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 215 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "Bryce Underwood made an immediate impact on the varsity level as a freshman at Belleville (Michigan) High School. Underwood threw for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also added six rushing scores in his freshman season to lead Belleville to a state championship. Underwood was named the Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year after the stellar first season. He then led Belleville to a perfect 14-0 record and another state title in 2022. Underwood threw for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns as a sophomore. To make things even more impressive, Underwood could technically be a 2026 prospect, but he’s completing school early as part of the 2025 class."
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Height: 5'10
Weight: 182 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "St Martin's Episcopal School coach Marcus Dizer isn't shy about heaping on the praise for Harlem Berry. 'In all my years, I have never coached or seen a better player than Harlem,' Dizer said. Through his first two seasons of varsity football, Berry had 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns. He also won the Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100 (10.57) and 200-meters (21.43) during his sophomore year. As a sophomore, Berry rushed 193 times for 2,237 yards (11.6 yards per carry) and 37 touchdowns. During his junior season, he was named the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club player of the month in September after rushing for 805 yards and 16 scores – in just four games. 'He's brilliant,' Dizer said. 'We do not win games without him.'"
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 180 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Lanky two-way playmaker that allows the mind to get pretty creative when it comes identifying potential roles, but warrants a look as a field corner given one-of-a-kind frame and quick-twitched lower half. Measured right around 6-foot-4, 180 pounds the summer before senior season, making him one of the tallest defensive backs to come out of the high school ranks in recent cycles. More notably, came in with a near 6-foot-8 wingspan. Has dominated rural Florida-based competition the past few years, making an impact as both a wide receiver and a deep safety. Has what it takes to emerge as a true game-breaker on offense with his size and foot speed, but ability to generate turnovers with his advanced ball skills while also mirroring in reverse makes him an intriguing option in both man and off-coverage."
Derek Meadows: Five-Star Wide Receiver
Height: 6'6
Weight: 205 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class. He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring. He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers. He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field."
