Recruits React: LSU Football Commits Take to Social Media Following Official Visits
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff hosted double-digit official visitors over the weekend with the program utilizing the open date to its advantage.
Kelly and Co. brought in a myriad of 2025 commitments alongside a four-star safety the Tigers are looking to flip from a current pledge before it's all said and done.
Now, the dust has begun to settle following the official visit weekend with the commitments and targets heading home following multi-day stays in Baton Rouge.
What's the buzz coming off of the trip?
LSU commitments took to social media to give an inside look into the visit and more:
The Buzz: LSU's Official Visit Weekend
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
The top-ranked running back in the 2025 cycle, and current LSU pledge, Harlem Berry made his way to Baton Rouge for his official visit with the Tigers.
Berry has been in town muiltiple times this fall for game day visits with the five-star commitment now utilizing his official visit.
He was alongside JT Lindsey, the No. 2 ranked running back in Louisiana, with the one-two punch of the future getting some face time with position coach Frank Wilson.
Wilson rarely swings and misses on the top talent in the Bayou State with the recruiting guru now locking in the No. 1 and No. 2 backs in The Boot.
A look into the duo of the future:
Jhase Thomas: No. 1 Safety in Louisiana
LSU commitment Jhase Thomas made his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit alongside a near double-digit official visitors list.
Thomas, who revealed a pledge to LSU this summer, has been vocal about how "locked in" he is with the Tigers despite several program pushing for his signature.
Now, he's wrapped up a multi-day stay in Death Valley with the top-ranked defensive back in the Bayou State reaffirming his commitment to the program.
Thomas shared photos from his trip to campus:
Keylan Moses: Coveted Louisiana Linebacker
LSU commitment Keylan Moses became one of the first players to reveal a pledge to the program in the 2025 class, and despite several programs pushing for him to flip, he's remained locked in with LSU.
Moses, a Baton Rouge native who has asserted himself as a top prospect in the state, has visited Oregon and Texas A&M, but will shutdown his recruitment with LSU gaining his signature.
The Louisiana stud will put pen to paper with the Tigers in December during the Early Signing Period.
Now, he's wrapped up an official visit with the Tigers where he shared photos from his trip:
Jaiden Braker: Coveted 2025 Linebacker
Jaiden Braker revealed a decision to flip his commitment from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the LSU Tigers after Brian Kelly and Co. extended an offer over the summer.
Now, he's become a top target in America with Georgia and Alabama pushing for the Peach State star.
Braker is a fast-rising prospect with programs salivating at the upside he attains at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds. He's a quick, twitchy sideline-to-sideline linebacker that defensive coordinator Blake Baker has had his eye on.
Now, he's verbally committed to the program with the Tigers keeping their foot on the gas for his services down the stretch as they fend off Georgia and Alabama.
Braker shared photos from his trip to Baton Rouge:
The "Flip Watch" Target: Jacob Bradford
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic four-star safety Jacob Bradford was the lone official visitor in town that is not committed to the program.
Kelly and Co. rolled out the red carpet for the Louisiana native where he was accompanied by a myriad of current pledges.
After the visit, the current Houston Cougars commitment is firmly on "Flip Watch" with the LSU coaching staff ramping up the push in a serious way.
Secondary coach Corey Raymond and the Bayou Bengals made the call to extend a scholarship to the four-star defensive back over the summer with the program searching for more talent in the secondary in the 2025 cycle.
Bradford, a coveted safety with a slew of Power Four offers, revealed his commitment to the Houston Cougars in early June with Willie Fritz and Co. securing one of The Boot's top talents.
"Coach Fritz has been recruiting me since his time at Tulane," Bradford told Rivals. "I trust this staff and what they are about. Coach Fritz is a great coach who knows how to get the best effort out of his staff and athletes."
He's logged a 4.4 40-yard dash over the summer with his explosiveness and twitchiness on full display.
Now, Brian Kelly and the Tigers have gotten in on the action after dishing out an offer to the 6-foot, 195-pounder who's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.
