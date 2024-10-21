Recruits React: LSU Football's Top Prospects React to the Tigers Week 8 Win
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff boast a Top 5 Recruiting Class in America headlined by multiple five-star prospects committed to the program.
Kelly and Co. continue recruiting at a high level in both the 2025 and 2026 cycles, and as the Bayou Bengals continue winning, it's fueling the fire for more success on the trail.
Following LSU's Week 8 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, targets and commitments took to social media to react to the victory.
Recruits React: Week 8 Edition
OL Lamar Brown: No. 1 Player in Louisiana
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown has quickly cruised up the recruiting rankings as one of the top prospects in America.
Brown, who's rated as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as he navigates a hectic recruiting process.
With the news of five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart reclassifying to the 2025 cycle, Brown is the new No. 1 prospect in Louisiana with the LSU staff continuing a full-court press on the two-way star.
He's rated as the top offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 4 overall prospect in the junior class with the top programs wining and dining him.
Brown has Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, UCF and Oregon, among others, making ripples in his recruiting process, but the hometown Tigers are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
The top-ranked prospect in the Bayou State was in Death Valley in Week 7 for LSU's overtime thriller against the Ole Miss Rebels.
"The environment was so loud it actually gave me a headache," Brown told On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
Following the win, buzz began generating that Brown was trending LSU's way with On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logging a prediction in favor of the Tigers.
Now, he's chimed in on social media following LSU's Week 8 win over Arkansas:
With a Top 5 overall Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle, focus is beginning to shift towards next year with the program swinging for the fences early.
EDGE Damien Shanklin: No. 1 Player in Indiana
Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central edge rusher Damien Shanklin revealed his commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in early July.
Then, just weeks after announcing his pledge to the Bayou Bengals, the 2025 star doubled down on his commitment to Kelly's program.
The four-star EDGE took to social media to announce he would be shutting down his recruitment entirely and remain locked in with LSU.
Shanklin will not entertain other colleges or college coaches with all focus shifting to the Early Signing Period in December where he will put pen to paper with LSU.
“I will be closing my recruitment,” Shanklin said. “I’m 1000% committed.”
Shanklin took to social media on Saturday night following the Week 8 win over Arkansas:
LSU currently boasts America's No. 3 recruiting class with 26 commitments in the 2025 cycle to this point.
