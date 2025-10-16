SEC Rival Trending for Elite LSU Football Target, No. 1 Safety in America
Hampton (Ga.) four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey has narrowed his focus to seven programs after taking multiple unofficial visits across the last few months with one SEC program picking up momentum.
Dorsey, the No. 1 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has picked up offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Florida State Seminoles, among others, entering the race.
Now, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is evaluating the contenders in his process with seven schools making the cut as finalists.
Dorsey is down to the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, he revealed this week.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in the race with the Bayou Bengals turning up the heat after Dorsey's standout sophomore campaign in 2024.
He managed to log 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception as a freshman during the 2023 season.
Fast forward to Dorsey's sophomore campaign in 2024 and he tallied 58 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions where his recruitment began taking off.
Now, the No. 1 safety in America is down to seven schools with a November 1 commitment date locked in.
But one Southeastern Conference program is trending for the Peach State prospect ahead of a decision in less than three weeks: Texas A&M.
“My visit at Texas A&M was the best visit I've been on so far for sure,” Dorsey told Rivals. “What excites me about them is everything. I love their culture, their coaches, and their players for sure.
"Everything stood out in every way and everything you would look for in a college. I love what they are doing and what they are building over there for sure.”
Shortly after revealing a Nov. 1 decision date, Rivals' Jaxson Calloway, Steve Wiltfong and Adam Gorney all logged predictions in favor of the Texas A&M Aggies winning out for Dorsey down the stretch.
“While there is still some time remaining before a decision for the nation’s No. 12 overall player, we’ve started to like where Texas A&M stands,” Callaway said.
” … The Aggies’ push to stockpile elite talent in the secondary shows no signs of slowing down, and I’m officially entering a pick in favor of the maroon and white for Dorsey — just a day after doing the same for five-star cornerback John Meredith and four-star safety Jayquan Snell.”
The LSU Tigers remain in the hunt, but as the clock ticks, the Texas A&M Aggies are picking up momentum as the favorites in his process.
