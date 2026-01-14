LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide Potential Landing Spots for Elite DL

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie has ascended into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs entering the race in his process.

Currie checks in as the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in his class with the likes of the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, dishing out offers to the fast-rising California native.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has blossomed into a premier prospect in the class with Lane Kiffin and the new-look LSU Tigers staff monitoring his progression as the program keeps tabs.

Now, LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas is eyeing a visit with Currie as he prepares to take trips this offseason.

The LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide will host the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America on an unofficial visit later this month as he jumpstarts his recruiting process this offseason ahead of summer official trips.

Elite DL Kasi Currie will visit LSU, Alabama and Oregon later this month, @adamgorney reports✈️



Currie ranks No. 35 NATL. (No. 3 DL) in the 2027 class.



Read: https://t.co/1adTQuBWTL pic.twitter.com/3TeaH9PNgH — Rivals (@Rivals) January 12, 2026

"Among the most versatile two-way lineman in the country. Played predominately defensive tackle his first two years of H.S ball and showed an ideal combination of size, length and strength," 247Sports wrote of Currie. "Big space eater in the middle of the defensive line, capable of taking on a double team, standing his ground and still making plays.

"Shows some raw pass rush ability featuring a strong bull rush and a quick first step. Moved to offensive tackle as a junior and quickly showed a huge upside on the offensive side of the ball. Upside might be highest as an interior offensive lineman, boasts prototype frame, feet and physicality for the position.

"A fluid mover who gets off the ball well and plays through the whistle. Has tackle feet, is comfortable in space and has the kind of nastiness you love to see in the trenches."

Now, the LSU Tigers are in line to get an early visit from the high-profile defensive lineman that checks in as a Top-25 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: