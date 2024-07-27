The Buzz: LSU Football Dialed in on Recruiting Trail, Trending for Several Targets
LSU is in pole position for a number of targets on their Big Board, and after an important 24 hour stretch on the recruiting trail, their efforts could pay off sooner rather than later.
Brian Kelly and Co. held their annual Bayou Splash recruiting event on Friday with over 30 prospects making their way to Baton Rouge for the invite-only event.
Now, the dust is beginning to settle with the program turning up the heat for several players on their radar.
Who is LSU trending for? What's the buzz coming off of Friday? Who was in town?
The Rundown from Bayou Splash:
LSU Trending... Trio of Targets on their Radar
Aidan Anding: No. 2 Cornerback in Louisiana (2025)
Anding, the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the Bayou State, has been a prospect on LSU's radar over the last few months with recruiting guru Frank Wilson extending an offer in June.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder was expected to reveal a college decision at the end of June, but after receiving an offer from LSU, he elected to push back his commitment date.
Anding, one of the top athletes in the Louisiana, has received All-State honors in football, basketball and track. A true phenom, LSU is ramping up the push with significant buzz to another SEC program.
The Texas Longhorns had all the momentum this summer with Steve Sarkisian and Co. fully in front to land Anding's services, but now the hometown program has ramped up its push.
LSU Tigers On SI will likely log a prediction for the Tigers to win out here for Anding's services once the dust settles with the Tigers getting him on campus on Friday.
We've already seen On3 Sports recruiting expert Billy Embody place a prediction in favor of LSU as they look to lockdown the Louisiana star.
As it stands, LSU lost a commitment from Jaboree Antoine (who committed to Miami on Saturday), but they'll turn up the heat down the stretch in hopes of regaining his pledge.
Kelly and Co. will look to retool the secondary over the next few months, and after landing a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America (DJ Pickett), LSU is trending in the right direction.
JaMichael Garrett: Top 10 Linebacker in America
One name to keep tabs on is Gulf Shores (Ala.) native JaMichael Garrett.
The four-star 2026 linebacker has seen his status as a recruit skyrocket over the last few months after cracking the Top 150 in the recent update.
A Top 10 linebacker in America, Garrett has the Who's Who of college football pursuing his services, but after trimming his list, it's LSU and Auburn who are his finalists.
On Friday, Garrett made the drive to Baton Rouge for LSU's Bayou Splash recruiting event where he was accompanied by several of the top targets on LSU's radar.
Following the trip to check in with LSU, he hopped back in the car to make the trip up to Auburn where he will visit with the [Auburn] Tigers on Saturday.
With his finalists set in stone, Garrett confirmed a commitment is "coming soon" with a decision likely coming within the next week.
Right now, LSU and Auburn are trending for his services following a pair of visis to both Baton Rouge for the Bayou Splash event and Auburn for their recruiting event.
Garrett is an elite-level linebacker who could thrive under defensive coordinator Blake Baker's system. There is a need for linebackers in the 2026 cycle with the Tigers turning up the heat for Garrett.
LSU currently holds a pair of 2026 commitments, but after a huge weekend on the recruiting trail, we could see more pop sooner than later.
All signs point to Garrett making a decision within the next 48 hours with both LSU and Auburn making their push.
Mike Tyler: Coveted Tight End (2026)
South Carolina native Mike Tyler made his way to Baton Rouge on Thursday to check in early with the LSU Tigers for their Bayou Splash recruiting event.
The three-star tight end has several programs on the East coast pressing for his commitment with Brian Kelly and the LSU staff getting in on the action in June.
After a stellar showing at the LSU Elite Camp, the Tigers ramped up their press for the coveted tight end.
Now, he's firmly on their radar with LSU hoping to gain a commitment sooner rather than later.
The Tigers currently hold a commitment from four-star tight end JD LaFleur, the No.1 tight end in Louisiana, but are looking to roll with a two-tight end class in the 2025 cycle.
Tyler is the player they've put their foot on the gas for and the program is currently trending in the right direction after another productive visit to Baton Rouge.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur. The goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Who else made their way to Baton Rouge on Friday for the star-studded event?
The 2025 Five-Star Commitments: DJ Pickett and Harlem Berry
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Height: 5'10
Weight: 182 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "St Martin's Episcopal School coach Marcus Dizer isn't shy about heaping on the praise for Harlem Berry. 'In all my years, I have never coached or seen a better player than Harlem,' Dizer said. Through his first two seasons of varsity football, Berry had 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns. He also won the Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100 (10.57) and 200-meters (21.43) during his sophomore year. As a sophomore, Berry rushed 193 times for 2,237 yards (11.6 yards per carry) and 37 touchdowns. During his junior season, he was named the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club player of the month in September after rushing for 805 yards and 16 scores – in just four games. 'He's brilliant,' Dizer said. 'We do not win games without him.'"
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 180 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Lanky two-way playmaker that allows the mind to get pretty creative when it comes identifying potential roles, but warrants a look as a field corner given one-of-a-kind frame and quick-twitched lower half. Measured right around 6-foot-4, 180 pounds the summer before senior season, making him one of the tallest defensive backs to come out of the high school ranks in recent cycles. More notably, came in with a near 6-foot-8 wingsp
Top Targets in Baton Rouge for the Bayou Splash:
- Jahkeem Stewart: No. 1 Prospect in America (2026 Target)
- Carius Curne: No. 2 IOL in the 2025 Class (LSU Commit)
- Zion Williams: Top 10 DL in 2025 Class (LSU Commit)
- Damien Shanklin: Four-star EDGE in 2025 Class (LSU Commit)
- Jamie Ffrench: Top 5 WR in America (2025 LSU Target)
- Anquon Fegans: Top 10 Safety in America (2025 LSU Target)
