LSU Football Five-Star True Freshman Already Turning Heads Amid First Offseason

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson is already making his presence felt in Baton Rouge as he navigates his first offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder out of Louisiana put pen to paper with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals in December where he made things official during the Early Signing Period with the chance to get to campus early.

One of the highest-rated recruits in America - checking in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle - expectations are sky high for Anderson.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

LSU retooled the defensive line room this offseason with Anderson joined by true freshman Deuce Geralds and a pair of Transfer Portal additions in offseason workouts:

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle - defensive lineman Lamar Brown - will join during the summer.

For now, it's Anderson that is turning heads already this offseason, according to Rivals.

The top-ranked defender captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown where he saw a meteoric rise in his ranking.

Now, the Louisiana native is looking to leave a legacy in Baton Rouge with Anderson already making his presence felt across his first offseason with the program.

