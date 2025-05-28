The Buzz: LSU Football Hosts Five-Star Wide Receiver Commit, Trio of Top Pledges
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue an impressive offseason on the recruiting trail with the program currently holding the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's the wide receiver position that has taken America by storm in next year's cycle with LSU holding commitments from a trio of top prospects.
Kelly and Co. hold pledges from Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wideout in the nation, Jabari Mack, the No. 1 receiver in Louisiana and Kenny Darby, the No. 2 rated pass-catcher in the Bayou State.
The three wide receivers made their way to LSU last weekend for an unofficial visit to campus where they had the opportunity to check-in with position coach Cortez Hankton and spend time together in Baton Rouge.
Just days later, the trio hit the field for a workout to sharpen their skills before the 2025 season.
Keys, Mack and Darby all three remain sought-after prospects on the recruiting scene with the LSU program keeping a foot on the gas for their services.
The Buzz: LSU's Deep Receiver Haul
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.