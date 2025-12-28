No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Signee Makes Statement on Lane Kiffin

Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack officially signed with the LSU Tigers in December after reaffirming his commitment to Lane Kiffin's program.

Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown school over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process; remaining pledged despite a coaching change in Baton Rouge.

The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers despite his primary recruiters no longer on staff.

“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told Rivals in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.

"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”

Courtesy of Jabari Mack's Instagram.

There were opportunities elsewhere for Mack, but the chance to suit up for "NFLSU" set the tone.

"I know I can but I’d rather stay and earn a starting spot like I’m supposed to at NFLSU. It’s just different here ask Lane [Kiffin]," Mack wrote via social media.

Mack joins an impressive wide receiver haul in the 2026 Recruiting Class with a three-man pass-catcher crew heading to Baton Rouge.

Brayden Allen - No. 4 WR in Louisiana

Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period after committing to the program in December.

Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, flipped his pledge away from the Oklahoma Sooners with head coach Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge landing the verbal prior to the Early Signing Period.

Now, he's a Tiger after making things official with the LSU Tigers this month.

Corey Barber - No. 2 WR in Alabama

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Tigers pulling away once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

