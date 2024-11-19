The Buzz: The Latest on the No. 1 Cornerback in America, LSU Commit DJ Pickett
Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett announced a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after a rigorous recruiting battle between a number of the top programs in the country.
Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in America, chose the Tigers over the likes of Miami, Oregon and Georgia.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, Pickett's finalists remain in his ear down the stretch, but LSU's confidence hasn't wavered.
Pickett made a return trip to Baton Rouge in November for the program's Top 15 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and despite the lopsided loss, the top-ranked corner reaffirmed his commitment to LSU.
“It’s about my son being happy, my son being comfortable and my son getting on the field earlier and we feel that spot is LSU,” Pickett's father Damien told On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
Fast forward to last weekend and Pickett went back on the road to check out another SEC program: The Georgia Bulldogs.
The five-star cornerback made the drive to Athens for the Bulldogs' prime time matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers where Georgia ultimately pulled off the victory.
It's a school that has certainly peaked Pickett's interest after enjoying the atmosphere in Sanford Stadium, but with less than three weeks until the Early Signing Period, LSU remains confident in Pickett putting pen to paper with the Tigers.
He's reiterated his desire to play for Corey Raymond time and time again with his belief in LSU's cornerback guru.
Pickett feels at "home" in Baton Rouge, but what other factors played a role in the Tigers securing Pickett?
The Deciding Factor: Corey Raymond's Abilities
Pickett was loud and clear about what led him to Baton Rouge. The five-star circled LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond as the key piece in why he ultimately selected the Tigers over both the Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes with the architect of "DBU" doing it again on the recruiting trail.
“I wish [Oregon and Miami] the best, but I’m at LSU now,” Pickett said after announcing his decision in July. “If you are a DB, and Coach Raymond is at LSU, I feel that’s the right place to be at. That tells you everything right there.”
It was simple. Once Raymond was hired by Kelly and placed back on the LSU staff, Pickett's attention shifted to Baton Rouge.
He believed in the vision Raymond had in place for him whether it was at Florida or LSU.
Raymond and the Florida Gators parted ways following the 2023 season prior to LSU bringing him back to The Boot in January of 2024.
Once he was back on staff, Raymond put the full-court press on Pickett, a decision that paid dividends in the long run.
"Just the Corey Raymond factor. And it’s Defensive Back U. DBU. That’s a big factor for LSU.," Pickett's father told On3 Sports. "The fact they have developed so many DBs. Coach Raymond developed so many DBs at the school. The recruiting is in the pudding. There are so many greats that played at LSU. I’d say history as far as LSU.”
The Pitch: Help Bring Back "DBU"
It's no secret Raymond has recruited at a high-level during his career. From signing Derek Stingley to other Tiger legends, the proof is in the product. He's a recruiting guru and has proven that time and time again.
When it came to Pickett, he didn't skip a beat. It was about restoring the "DBU" title and it starts with getting a coveted recruit like Pickett to Death Valley.
“I feel like they just need the right guys to come in there and change it around,” Pickett said via On3 Sports. “It only takes one year, then it starts rolling from there.”
Now, Pickett is a player who can give the Tigers a jumpstart in the defensive backfield for the long haul where he'll likely be thrust into the mix as a freshman in 2025.
The Connection: LSU Great Patrick Peterson
Raymond went deep into his bag of tricks during the recruitment of Pickett. He knew it wouldn't be easy to secure his services, so he pulled out the X-factor: Patrick Peterson.
During Pickett's official visit to LSU in early June, Peterson flew down to Louisiana to help lead the recruiting push where he walked side-by-side with Pickett through the Football Operations Building along the way.
Peterson, a Sunshine State native like Pickett, took his talents to Louisiana as a coveted prospect with the Tigers now utilizing the resource in his recruitment. A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Peterson and Pickett have kept in contact and it's become a key piece in LSU's push.
LSU pitched early playing time, versatility in the defensive backfield and more when it came to on the field offers, but the NIL factor was certainly a pivotal piece in this one.
With heavy-hitters like Oregon and Miami in the mix, LSU had to pull out all the stops in order to remain an option.
After LSU rolled out the red carpet, kept pace with the top programs in the NIL space and utilized its resources, it propelled the Tigers to land a verbal commitment from the nation's top-ranked cornerback.
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for LSU when it comes to securing his signature in December, but the Tigers have proven they've arrived in the new-age recruiting after adding Pickett to the 2025 class.
