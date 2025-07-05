The Buzz: Which LSU Football Target Could Commit to the Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made a splash on the Fourth of July after landing a pair of commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Kelly and Co. secured a pledge from Bryson Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, along with Isaiah Washington, the No. 3 safety in Louisiana.
With Cooley and Washington on board, LSU is now up to 14 commitments in the current cycle with the program holding the No. 5 class in America.
Which targets could commit to the program next? Are the Tigers trending on the recruiting trail?
The Names to Know: Tigers Looking to Remain Hot
Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown has a commitment date penciled in for July 10 as his recruitment process winds down.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
But this one will ultimately be an LSU Tigers versus Texas A&M Aggies battle down the stretch as the pair of SEC programs exchange blows.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
Now, LSU will look to seal the deal in his process with a heavyweight battle against the Texas A&M Aggies continuing to transpire behind the scenes in both programs' pursuit.
Jase Mathews: No. 3 Wide Receiver in America
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains a priority prospect for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers after handling business during his junior campaign on the prep scene.
The No. 3 rated wideout in America has visited multiple programs with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Colorado Buffaloes emerging as contenders in his process.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is now the No. 4 overall prospect in Mississippi as well as a Top-5 receiver in America.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
He officially visited LSU this offseason, along with multiple other schools, with the Tigers pushing all the right buttons.
Can the Bayou Bengals beat out the in-state Ole Miss Rebels? Time will tell.
No. 3: Darryus McKinley - Louisiana Defensive Lineman
Lafayette (La.) Acadiana four-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley continues navigating a rigorous recruitment process with multiple SEC programs piquing his interest.
The Bayou State native is down to four schools after revealing his finalists in March with the LSU Tigers making the cut down the stretch.
McKinley, a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, is in the midst of an important offseason prior to his senior campaign in 2025 where he's identified the contenders in his process.
The 2026 prospect listed the LSU Tigers alongside the Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers as his final four schools where he will take official visits to each of his finalists.
For Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, it's clear the hometown school has the edge in his recruiting process with family ties in Baton Rouge.
LSU will have to fend off a trio of SEC programs down the stretch.
