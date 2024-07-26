The Five-Star Visitors: LSU Football Hosting Several Blue-Chip Prospects on Friday
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are prepared for the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer with a slew of five-star prospects set to be in Baton Rouge over the next 24 hours.
With several 2025 commitments and targets making their way to "The Boot", Kelly and Co. are due for a monster stretch on the recruiting trail.
LSU will have five-star commitments DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) in town to lead the recruiting charge.
Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood will not be able to make it to Baton Rouge on Friday. He will remain in Michigan over the weekend with the Belleville community mourning the passing of former Belleville High stud Andre Seldon Jr. passing away recently.
Now, Pickett and Berry will be putting their recruiting caps on for a pair of five-star targets that will be in town along with several 2025 targets.
A look into a pair of five-star targets that will be in Baton Rouge, the commitments in town and more:
The Five-Star Targets: Jamie Ffrench and Jonah Williams
Jamie Ffrench: Five-Star Wide Receiver (2025)
French, a five-star wideout with a slew of premier programs battling for his service, will come off of the board this summer.
The coveted LSU target locked in a commitment date for August 30th, his mother's birthday, with the Tigers swinging for the fences in his recruitment.
Now, Ffrench will take one final visit to Baton Rouge before he reveals a college decision. He checked in on Thursday to begin his two-day stay in Louisiana.
Following his trip to Death Valley, Ffrench will hop on a flight and check out Miami before the Recruiting Dead Period kicks back in on August 1st.
French is in the midst of a massive stretch in his recruitment with four official visits taking place during the month of June.
First, it was an LSU visit during the weekend of May 31st. Ffrench arrived in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay alongside several of the top targets in the 2025 class.
One week later, Ffrench revealed he would shutdown his recruitment on August 30th with LSU, Miami and Texas the three heavy-hitters in his recruitment.
He's officially visited the trio of schools with a visit also taking place with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns got the final crack at the Top 5 wideout in the country from an official visit standpoint, but the Tigers are firmly in the mix.
Weeks ago, it was reported that Texas was the No. 1 school on Ffrench's list, but after a trip to LSU, it left an impression on the sought-after target.
Now, all schools are of equal status with the clock ticking until the prized receiver reveals a decision.
There are ties here for the Tigers. Ffrench's mother is a Louisiana native who attended Southern University in Baton Rouge. It's a bonus for LSU's pitch and will certainly be a piece to the recruitment that Ffrench keys in on.
Ffrench isn't the only five-star target making his way to Baton Rouge this weekend. LSU will also host the No. 1 safety in America on Friday with Jonah Williams heading to The Boot.
Jonah Williams: No. 1 Safety in America (2025)
On Friday, the Tigers will welcome Jonah Williams to town for his second visit to Louisiana this summer.
Williams, the No. 1 rated safety in America, will make his way to Baton Rouge on Friday for an unofficial visit after taking his official in June.
He's at the top of Kelly and Co.'s "must haves" in the current recruiting class with LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen turning up the heat for the sought-after defensive back.
This weekend, he'll be accompanied by a myriad of LSU commits, targets and staff members for the annual pool party in "The Boot".
Despite being one of the top players in the 2025 cycle on the gridiron, he's also viewed as a coveted target on the diamond as well.
Williams is one of the top baseball prospects in the Lone Star State and has both football and baseball on his mind at the next level.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder took his official visit to LSU in June where he had the opportunity to check out both programs once on campus.
Brian Kelly and LSU baseball's Jay Johnson provided their pitch with Williams taking a photoshoot sporting both uniforms.
Williams is one of the top baseball players in Texas and primarily handles duties as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder. He'll also weigh his options in the 2025 MLB Draft next July.
Now, fast forward to this weekend, and the Tigers will once again have an impressive pitch for the prized target.
The LSU baseball program, led by Johnson and Co., are fresh off of winning the College World Series in 2023, while the football program has room for early playing time in the secondary.
Williams has taken his fair share of visits this summer, with Texas A&M and Oregon viewed as the main competition to land his services, but the Tigers will swing for the fences once again.
A few members of LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class attaining five-star status that will be in Baton Rouge:
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Height: 5'10
Weight: 182 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "St Martin's Episcopal School coach Marcus Dizer isn't shy about heaping on the praise for Harlem Berry. 'In all my years, I have never coached or seen a better player than Harlem,' Dizer said. Through his first two seasons of varsity football, Berry had 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns. He also won the Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100 (10.57) and 200-meters (21.43) during his sophomore year. As a sophomore, Berry rushed 193 times for 2,237 yards (11.6 yards per carry) and 37 touchdowns. During his junior season, he was named the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club player of the month in September after rushing for 805 yards and 16 scores – in just four games. 'He's brilliant,' Dizer said. 'We do not win games without him.'"
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 180 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Lanky two-way playmaker that allows the mind to get pretty creative when it comes identifying potential roles, but warrants a look as a field corner given one-of-a-kind frame and quick-twitched lower half. Measured right around 6-foot-4, 180 pounds the summer before senior season, making him one of the tallest defensive backs to come out of the high school ranks in recent cycles. More notably, came in with a near 6-foot-8 wingspan. Has dominated rural Florida-based competition the past few years, making an impact as both a wide receiver and a deep safety. Has what it takes to emerge as a true game-breaker on offense with his size and foot speed, but ability to generate turnovers with his advanced ball skills while also mirroring in reverse makes him an intriguing option in both man and off-coverage."
