The Latest on the No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America, LSU Football Target
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown remains one of the most coveted prospects in America.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
Last weekend, Brown was back on LSU's campus for a visit with the Tigers. Brian Kelly's program is "standing out" to Brown, he told Rivals following the trip.
Kelly's program and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Kelly checked in with Brown on Friday morning before the top player in The Boot made a return trip to LSU's campus on Saturday. It was face time for LSU in back-to-back days.
Now, he's set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
He's a player that can do it all on the gridiron on both sides of the ball with LSU continuing to discuss the opportunity to play defense as well at the next level.
In high school, he's a man amongst boys with his freakish size as just a rising junior, but evaluators expect the same success in college.
Brown was set to take an official to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide during the final weekend of May as he begins to solidify his visits this summer, but will no longer take that trip. Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported the visit update on Monday.
It'll be an intriguing recruiting process with the heavy-hitters in the NIL space rolling out the red carpet for the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America.
For Kelly's program, it'll be about locking down the top talent in the Bayou State in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and it starts with the pair of five-stars in Brown and Blaine Bradford.
Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in America
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he navigates a busy offseason on the recruiting trail.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he works through a rigorous process.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively early in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to the LSU Tigers over the weekend where he dropped in for Saturday's Junior Day event.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
