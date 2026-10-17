5 Things That Will Decide Mississippi State at LSU

LSU needs a response after its overtime loss at Kentucky. Against Mississippi State, that starts with protecting the football, establishing the run and making the Bulldogs earn their yards.

These five factors will decide whether the Tigers deliver.

1. Making Mississippi State’s replacement quarterback uncomfortable

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby adjusts his headset while walking down the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Kamario Taylor expected to miss the game, Mississippi State is preparing to turn to Parker Puckett. LSU must take advantage by forcing quick decisions and creating obvious passing situations. Allowing easy completions on early downs would give an inexperienced quarterback time to settle in. The Tigers need pressure that produces hurried throws while keeping escape routes closed.

Pressure from the defense will lead to more opportunities for Sam Leavitt and this offense to finally settle in. It seems as though this week is the week that LSU needs to 'turn the corner' offensively if they expect to compete in late November.

2. Sam Leavitt protecting LSU’s possessions

Mississippi State has a clear path to keeping this game close: take the ball away. Leavitt entered the matchup with eight interceptions, giving the Bulldogs a reason to disguise coverages and challenge his decisions. LSU can attack downfield, but forcing throws into coverage would hand Mississippi State opportunities its offense might struggle to create. Leavitt must recognize when a possession calls for a checkdown, a scramble or a throwaway.

3. Restoring the running game

Kentucky held LSU to 100 rushing yards, putting more responsibility on Leavitt’s arm. The Tigers need better production on the ground to keep Mississippi State from dictating passing situations. Successful early-down runs would give Kiffin more freedom to use play-action and quarterback keepers. If the offensive line consistently opens lanes, LSU can make the Bulldogs defend the entire offense.

4. Getting aligned before Jeff Lebby snaps the ball

Kiffin identified Lebby’s offensive tempo as a central challenge during game-week preparations. LSU must communicate the call, recognize formations and get set without hesitation. That assignment becomes harder with Whit Weeks sidelined and additional injuries affecting the linebacker room. Missed assignments would give Mississippi State opportunities before LSU’s pass rush even has a chance to matter.

Lane Kiffin said this week that one of the things he does not like about playing Jeff Lebby coached teams is that they play so fast. A trait he learned from Kiffin, when Lebby was his ofensice coordinator. Can Blake Bakers defense get aligned and stay in their gaps against another team with a tempo style offense?

5. Keeping Anthony Evans III from changing the game

A quarterback change does not remove Mississippi State’s biggest receiving threat. Anthony Evans III entered the matchup with 574 receiving yards and five touchdowns. DJ Pickett and LSU’s secondary must limit his opportunities downfield and tackle cleanly after catches. Making the Bulldogs sustain long drives increases the number of decisions their quarterback must get right. Giving Evans an explosive touchdown would erase that advantage in one play.

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