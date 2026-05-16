Easton Royal Flipping to LSU Is Inevitable, Says Insider

The LSU Tigers have been busy on the recruiting trail in the first offseason under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

This has included multiple visits with 2027 five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, who has been committed to the Texas Longhorns since November. The verbal pledge hasn't stopped Royal, a product of New Orleans, from continuing to build a relationship with LSU along with other elite programs like Tennessee and Florida.

But while most commits usually end up signing with their first choice, many college football insiders believe that Royal will eventually flip to LSU sometime before signing day.

Easton Royal Flipping to LSU Could Be Close

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

During a recent appearance with AYS Sports, Tom Loy of 247Sports said that things "feel different" when it comes to Royal and LSU and that him flipping to the Tigers "seems like it's as close to a done deal as locked."

"It's not going to be easy, but whether everybody's wrong or not, every single person I talked to around Easton Royal says he's going to eventually flip to LSU," Loy said. "It's just that simple. It's where he wants to be, it's home. He's going to be a Tiger. Lane Kiffin is going to get it done. So, again, unless everybody's completely misreading the situation, and everybody I talk to makes it seem like it's as close to a done deal as locked, that he's going to eventually make the flip from the Longhorns to the Tigers."

Of course, Royal could change direction at the last second if an NIL deal from a different program gets dropped on the table before signing day. Or perhaps he keeps things simple and just stays with Texas.

National @247Sports CFB Recruiting Analyst @TomLoy247 gives massive update on 5-Star WR Easton Royal



Full Segment: https://t.co/SbO8d4FM8G pic.twitter.com/a0JSjRLkTC — AYS Sports (@AYSSPORTS) May 7, 2026

Loy understands this, but admitted that if Royal doesn't end up flipping to LSU, it will come as a surprise,

"Who knows, maybe we're wrong," Loy said. "There's absolutely been times over the years where we've heard the scuttlebutt, we've heard the chatter, and it just doesn't come to fruition. The guy ends up sticking, and it's a bunch of drama for nothing. Easton Royal just feels different. It just feels like there's something about this kid that it just feels at home at LSU. It's where he's going to eventually end up."

Only time will tell if LSU can end up landing Royal in the 2027 class, but at this point, it certainly won't be coming as a shock once he announces the decision.

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