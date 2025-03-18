The Surprise Visitor: LSU Football Hosts Five-Star, Top-Ranked Offensive Tackle
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle, Immanuel Iheanacho, made a surprise visit to Baton Rouge on Tuesday to check in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff.
Iheanacho comes in as the No. 2 overall prospect in America and the No. 1 player in Maryland, according to the On3 Sports Industry Rankings.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder towers over defenders with his elite physical traits, but it's Iheanacho's quick feet that have evaluators intrigued at his potential heading into college.
Now, the coveted offensive lineman has begun solidifying his finalists with near double-digit schools having his attention.
One of the premier programs giving Iheanacho something to think about: The LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. are among the schools in Iheanacho's ear alongside Oregon, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida and the hometown Maryland Terrapins, he tells On3 Sports.
The Maryland Terrapins and Oregon Ducks are viewed as the current frontrunners, according to Iheanacho, but LSU, Penn State and others will certainly remain in the mix down the stretch.
What makes the long, physical offensive lineman so special?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size.
"Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen."
Iheanacho arrived in Baton Rouge on Tuesday for a visit with the program. He's a priority target for offensive line coach Brad Davis as he looks to take a swing at yet another five-star prospect.
But he isn't the only five-star currently in the Bayou State visiting with the LSU Tigers.
Another Five-Star Visitor: Tristen Keys
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys made his way to Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning to take in the LSU Tigers' Day 6 Spring Camp practice.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, was alongside Brian Kelly and Co. for the two hour practice for an important unofficial visit in his recruitment.
The coveted receiver his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has pieced together an impressive offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships, but decided to trim his list in January.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
Along with an unofficial visit to campus on Tuesday, Keys has scheduled an official visit to Baton Rouge this summer.
LSU will make sure to get Keys to campus twice this offseason after the coveted wide receiver locked in an official visit to campus, according to On3 Sports. The nation's No. 1 rated wide receiver will be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay from June 20-22.
The weekend of June 20th is shaping up to be an important one for the LSU Tigers with Keys set to be alongside Blaine Bradford, the No. 1 safety in America; Lamar Brown, the No. 1 interrior offensive lineman in America; and Jabari Mack, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.