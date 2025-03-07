The Visitors List: LSU Tigers Football Preparing to Host Multiple Priority Targets
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through offseason festivities with the program's Spring Camp set to begin on Saturday, March 8.
Kelly and Co. have quickly emerged as one of college football's early offseason winners after reeling in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, but now it'll be about getting the newcomers acclimated to Baton Rouge.
With Spring Camp getting ready to kickoff, LSU will also bring in unofficial visitors to campus for opportunities to check out campus.
Which priority targets will be in Baton Rouge this weekend?
The Visitors List: Week 1 of Spring Camp
Trenton Henderson: No. 1 Prospect in Florida [EDGE]
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson has locked in multiple visits this offseason with a myriad of schools entering the mix in his recruitment.
Henderson, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has reeled in over 25 offers with LSU, Alabama, Florida and Michigan, among several others, battling it out for his services.
Now, LSU is looking to ramp up their push after Brian Kelly and the Tigers' staff flew to the Sunshine State on in January for a check-in with Henderson, he told LSU Tigers SI.
It was a productive trip where Henderson will now look to visit Baton Rouge in the spring as his recruitment takes off.
Prior to visits being locked in, Henderson elected to trim his list of finalists.
The 10 Finalists: LSU, USC, Michigan, Florida, Auburn, Texas, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Alabama.
It's a star-studded list of schools with the LSU Tigers certainly having their work cut out for them when it comes to the Sunshine State stud.
Now, Henderson has locked in unofficial visits with the LSU Tigers getting on of their own. He'll be in Baton Rouge this weekend.
The Unofficial Visits:
- LSU Tigers: March 8-9
- Michigan Wolverines: March 17-19
- Georgia Bulldogs: March 29-30
- USC Trojans: April 11-13
- Texas Longhorns: April 25-27
LSU will remain in the ear of the coveted defensive piece who's coming off of a big-time junior campaign after logging 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
With an unofficial visit locked in, it'll now be about getting an official from the top-ranked prospect in the Sunshine State.
JaReylan McCoy: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy has lined up multiple visits this offseason as he begins ramping up the recruitment process ahead of his senior campaign.
McCoy revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers at the Under Armour All-American Game in early January over the USC Trojans and Tennessee Volunteers.
McCoy, the No. 6 rated defensive lineman in America, joined LSU's Top-5 2026 Recruiting Class as the sixth addition after a rigorous recruiting process, but it was short-lived after backing off of his pledge one month later.
The Top-100 recruit recently wrapped up an impressive junior campaign where he received an invite to Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
The prized four-star committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC, Tennessee and others where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
Then, after being committed to LSU for roughly four weeks, McCoy elected to get back on the market after decommitting from Kelly's program.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
McCoy has been on the radar of several program over his three seasons of prep ball after hauling in offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, USC and Oregon, among others.
Now, he's set to officially visit five different programs: LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn. Florida and Texas A&M.
McCoy will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 20th for his official visit to LSU, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
He has also lined up multiple unofficial vists, according to On3 Sports.
McCoy will be at LSU on March 7, Florida on March 13, Miami on March 15, Ole Miss on March 22, Texas on March 29 and Texas A&M on April 5.
Trae Taylor: Coveted Illinois Quarterback
Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor has carved out a path as one of the top young signal-callers on the prep scene.
Taylor, who's fresh off of an impressive sophomore campaign for his high school squad, has put America on notice after gaining a myriad of offers.
The touted quarterback has hauled in nearly 40 college offers following his two seasons with Carmel Catholic, and with a pivotal offseason ahead, he's trimmed his list.
Taylor has revealed his finalists with the LSU Tigers joining Texas A&M, Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska. He's also considering Notre Dame and Georgia.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is working through his process at a rapid pace after locking in on a handful of scholsl, but he's also ready to knock the recruiting process out of the way.
He's now set visits to each of his finalists with a trip to LSU in the works, but a date not yet finalized.
Taylor is set to visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (March 18), Illinois Illini (March 24), Michigan Wolverines (March 25), Nebraska Cornhuskers (March 27) and Texas A&M Aggies (March 29).
"The very first time I visited LSU, I absolutely fell in love with the campus and culture," Taylor wrote in a social media post.
Taylor has developed a relationship with LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan across the last few months.
He's been to Baton Rouge on multiple occasions to soak in the scenes of Death Valley with the program ultimately making an impact in his recruitment.
