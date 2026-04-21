Top LSU Football Quarterback Commit Puts Tigers in Rare Territory Amid Meteoric Rise

Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston remains the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' 2027 Recruiting Class with Lane Kiffin and Co. keeping a foot on the gas for the elite signal-caller.

Houston sits as a Top-10 quarterback in America with the LSU program landing his commitment last fall following an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge - keeping his pledge solid despite a coaching change.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder out of the Bayou State chose the Tigers over the likes of the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch of his process.

In what became a significant commitment for the Bayou Bengals, Houston has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains after back-to-back jaw-dropping seasons at the prep level.

According to Rivals, "As a sophomore, Houston racked up 5,170 total yards and 45 touchdowns this past season. He recorded an NFHS record of 817 passing yards in a game, too. He threw for 4,480 yards on the season en route to landing First Team All-District, First Team All-Prep and First Team LSWA All-State honors.

"He then put together another impressive season as a junior this fall. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Houston was recruited to LSU by then-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan but has remained pledged as the program ushers in a new staff, led by Lane Kiffin."

Houston has emerged as a household name in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he now places the LSU Tigers in rare territory - holding a commitment from a Top-10 quarterback in America, according to ESPN's rankings.

The top 10 quarterbacks in the updated SC Next 300 for the class of 2027 🎯https://t.co/RiMcRHKXWG pic.twitter.com/NgCzpDGdvQ — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) April 20, 2026

LSU sits alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes as the programs with a Top-10 signal-caller pledged.

For Houston, he's emerged as an integral piece to the LSU Tigers' recruiting efforts after locking in his commitment with Kiffin and Co.

The Tigers hold a Top-10 class in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Houston becoming a vocal leader on social media along with taking trips from Shreveport (La.) to Baton Rouge in order to help the Bayou Bengals on the recruiting scene.

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes are on Houston and the LSU Tigers as the program heats up on the recruiting trail.

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