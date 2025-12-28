Top-Ranked Recruit in America Reacts to LSU Football Future as Lane Kiffin Takes Over

The Lane Kiffin era is officially underway with the 2025 season now in the rearview mirror following Saturday night's Texas Bowl loss to the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium.

In what will be one of the most important offseason's in LSU Tigers history, Kiffin and Co. will be looking to reconstruct the roster while finalizing the remaining pieces on the off-field staff.

But there are pieces that have already been checked off the docket - including inking a star-studded 2026 Signing Class headlined by the No. 1 prospect in America - Lamar Brown.

The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect, and No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, was in Kiffin's office ready to have a face-to-face conversation with the new head coach of the program he was committed to.

Since then, he's put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers as one of two five-stars signed, sealed and delivered. Brown will enroll over the summer to join the program after Spring Camp.

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's Instagram.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

Brown's belief in what Kiffin is building is what separated LSU from others when he could have opted to reopen his recruitment.

“It’s great to know that I’ll have a coach who’s ready to compete for a national championship and wants to bring one back to Baton Rouge," Brown told Rivals.

Now, Brown has revealed his thoughts on the Kiffin era now officially underway:

Lane Train officially starts now!!!

LETS DO IT🐯 — Lamar Brown (@lamar1brown) December 28, 2025

With a gifted 2026 Signing Class intact, all eyes are now on the Transfer Portal process with roster reconstruction at all-time high.

Lane Kififn's Take: LSU Will Be Big Spenders

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: