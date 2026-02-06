LSU Football Predicted To Have 'Unlimited Potential' Amid Lane Kiffin's Rebuild

The Lane Kiffin era is off to a historic start after the LSU Tigers constructed the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class headlined by near double-digit Top-100 players signing with the program.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge last fall, he called his shot with the opportunity to rebuild the Bayou Bengals' roster via the free agent market.

Now, the LSU Tigers have America's attention as a program eyeing a College Football Playoff push across the 2026 season following the additions of the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE in the portal.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Courtesy of Jackson Williams on Instagram.

ESPN recently revealed 12 teams that improved their 2026 College Football Playoff chances with their roster moves where LSU headlined the list. What did ESPN say of Kiffin's crew?

"No one leverages the portal like Lane Kiffin. He left a playoff-bound Ole Miss team for LSU's seemingly unlimited potential for roster additions and immediately assembled the nation's top transfer class, landing three of the six best players available," ESPN wrote.

"That haul includes his new starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt, a plug-and-play offensive tackle with NFL first-round ability in Jordan Seaton, and an edge rusher, Princewill Umanmielen, who is coming off a nine-sack season for Ole Miss.

"LSU's high school group includes the top three defensive tackles in the class: the nation's top recruit, Lamar Brown, a versatile big man who could help on either side of the trenches, plus the explosive Deuce Geralds and 345-pounder Richard Anderson. All three could see the field next season."

Now, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals heading into the 2026 season with College Football Playoff or bust written all over the program.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: