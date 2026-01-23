Tracking Colorado Transfer Jordan Seaton Amid LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Battle

The clock is ticking for Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton to make a decision with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes entering a three-team battle for his services.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with all eyes on where the top-ranked offensive lineman will land amid a bidding war behind the scenes.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has ascended into one of the top offensive tackles in America where he is coming off of back-to-back strong seasons in Boulder under Deion Sanders and Co.

Now, Seaton is eyeing looking to level up with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes emerging as the three teams to watch in his transfer process.

The former five-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle has checked in with Mississippi State, Miami, and LSU on multi-day stays, but Oregon has made its presence felt despite not landing an official visit.

Following Seaton's visit to Baton Rouge - which emerged as his final official trip - he traveled back to the Peach State where he trains.

#LSU is hosting the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Jordan Seaton.



The 6’5, 330-pound Colorado transfer is the top available player in the market with Lane Kiffin rolling out the red carpet.



Now, a tour of Death Valley under the lights.



📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/jButMfifP7 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 19, 2026

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and Lanning both went above and beyond in a last-ditch effort on Tuesday evening after both prominent head coaches flew over to Atlanta to meet with Seaton - with both head coaches putting it all on the line.

"LSU being able to extend that visit - getting the Oregon visit canceled - pieces were starting to come together... I'm kind of under the presumption that any moment we'll find out what Jordan Seaton does," Rivals' Shea Dixon said this week.

"I still lean LSU, but this is one that's bringing a high price tag - obviously he's the most coveted guy still out there - and the final domino to drop in the top-five."

As the process continues into Friday morning, Seaton is yet to sign with a program.

LSU had all the momentum earlier in the week with Oregon gaining steam after a visit from Lanning in the Peach State, but the Miami buzz is something worth monitoring.

In short, this remains one that has been kept close to the vest by Seaton's camp with the clock ticking until he makes a decision with the No. 1 offensive tackle in the Transfer Portal having football fans on pins and needles.

