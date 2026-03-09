No. 1 Safety in America Sets Commitment Date Amid LSU Football, USC Trojans Pursuit

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has narrowed his focus to six schools with a commitment date locked in as the coveted defender winds down his recruitment this offseason.

Fa'alave-Johnson checks in as the No. 1 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast entering the race as Lane Kiffin and LSU Tigers quickly make their presence felt after dishing out an offer in January.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of California has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders have emerged with Fa'alave-Johnson now trimming his list of programs to six on Monday morning.

The West Coast star is down to the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and Miami Hurricanes with a commitment date set for March 14.

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley are currently viewed as the favorite for the talented defensive back heading into the decision date.

BREAKING: Elite two-way star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson from San Diego Cathedral Catholic will reveal his commitment live on @CBSSportsHQ on March 14, and the nation’s No. 1 rated athlete has Miami, Texas, Oregon, USC, LSU and Notre Dame as finalists: https://t.co/uXRClG7tWW pic.twitter.com/m8zG8K0nM6 — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) March 9, 2026

"Gamer that can take over games and in a variety of different ways. Stars as a do-it-all utility player on Friday nights and is the type of talent that could legitimately warrant snaps on both sides of the ball in college," 247Sports wrote of Fa'alave-Johnson.

"Sniffs out concepts as a defender and arrives on scene with the intentions of making a play.-Flashes impressive range while patrolling over the top and has the hip swivel to man-up with assignments on the perimeter.

"Thrives as an outside zone runner on offense with his one-cut-and-go tendencies. Not only will bounce off tacklers with his core power, but hit home runs with his breakaway speed when he finds daylight. Ceiling appears to be highest at safety given the IQ and physicality, but has the skills to also be an effective three-down running back with his hands.

"Should be viewed as one of the top overall prospects in the class and a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff hopeful based on what he put on tape as a junior."

Fa'alave-Johnson is coming off of a junior campaign in 2025 where he starred as a two-way prospect for his prep squad - carrying the ball 150 times for 1,532 yards (11.9 YPC) and 23 touchdowns.

Courtesy of Honor Fa'alave-Johnson on X.

He also caught 35 passes for 564 yards (16.1 YPC) and 7 touchdowns while tallying 40 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble on defense.

Now, a commitment date is locked in with six finalists - including the LSU Tigers - as Fa'alave-Johnson winds down his recruitment process.

