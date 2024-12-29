Trio of LSU Football Signees Join the Tigers for Texas Bowl Preparation in Houston

#LSU has a trio of early-enrollees in Houston working through bowl preparation with the program.



- DJ Pickett: No. 1 CB

- Harlem Berry: No. 1 RB

- Damien Shanklin: 4-star EDGE



For Pickett, the coveted corner is quickly turning heads through three practices.



