Trio of LSU Football Signees Join the Tigers for Texas Bowl Preparation in Houston
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have arrived in Houston (Tex.) to work through Texas Bowl preparation as the program inches closer to the season finale against the Baylor Bears.
It's been a jam-packed December for the program with the LSU staff navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal, player retention and draft-eligible players making decisions regarding their futures.
Now, with significant roster changes made, the Bayou Bengals have arrived in the Lone Star State to put the finishing touches on bowl preparation.
But there are three fresh faces in Houston with the Tigers.
Kelly and Co. brought a trio of early-enrollees to town with them in order to get extra work in as they prepare to arrive in Baton Rouge next month.
The Three LSU Signees in Houston:
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
LSU was in dire need of a young, impactful cornerback to make his way to Baton Rouge in the 2025 Recruiting Class with Corey Raymond spearheading the push.
Pickett, the Tigers' top-ranked signee in the 2025 Recruiting Class, chose LSU over Miami, Oregon and Georgia during his recruitment process.
Kelly has raved about the youngster and what he's set to provide the program moving forward. He projects as a player that will make an instant impact for the Tigers.
"Watching a guy on film move that way (with his height) was what really surprised me about him," Kelly said on National Signing Day. "I don't even know if it's an argument. We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country.
"I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
Now, 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back has arrived in Baton Rouge after making his way to campus as an early-enrollee last weekend.
Pickett took the field with the Tigers for the first time on Monday where he's participating in bowl preparation with the program.
Now, he's in Houston (Tex.) with the LSU program as the Tigers work through bowl preparation. He will be a full participant leading up to the game and is already making plays in practice.
Though Pickett can practice with the team and get accustomed to a college regime, he will be unable to play in LSU's Dec. 31 Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears. Early-enrollees are ineligible for bowl games with their current squads.
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the program on Jan. 3 while remaining loyal to his pledge until the end.
He's a player that jumps off the page when looking at the numbers. Berry is one of the most decorated athletes in Louisiana history and heads to LSU as the highest-rated running back in the state since Leonard Fournette.
On Signing Day, the superlatives came rolling in for Berry with analysts simply calling him a "human highlight reel" or the "human joystick" with the way he bounces off of defenders and remains upright.
Now, the "human joystick" will prepare to be in Baton Rouge this spring where he will take part in LSU's spring camp. Berry will be an early-enrollee alongside double-digit 2025 signees. He has already joined the program in Houston for Texas Bowl preparation.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
Berry has proven to be big on loyalty and relationships, which paved the way for the five-star to put pen to paper with the Tigers in early December.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
Damien Shanklin: Four-Star EDGE
Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central edge rusher Damien Shanklin revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July with the program securing one of the top prospects in the Midwest.
Shanklin, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, is a player the LSU coaching staff remains high on with the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder's physical traits jumping off the page.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder looks the part of an SEC EDGE fresh out of high school, and with the physique of a collegiate athlete already, the LSU staff elected to bring him to Houston for Texas Bowl preparation.
Shanklin is coming off of a senior campaign where he recorded 48 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks in 2024. The elite defensive end showcased versatility with 1 interception, 5 pass deflections, and a forced fumble as a senior.
Now, he's officially joined the LSU program alongside Pickett and Berry as the trio of early-enrollees with the program.
