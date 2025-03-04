Trio of Top-Ranked Wide Receivers, Prized LSU Football Targets Set to Visit Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have hit the recruiting trail with force this offseason with the program looking to develop the roster in Baton Rouge for the long haul.
After securing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class, the focus has now shifted towards the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU currently holds six commitments in next year's class with the foundation set for the school in Baton Rouge.
Now, it's about building on the current pledges and adding more elite-level talent to the haul for Kelly's club.
The Bayou Bengals have a myriad of targets on their radar with the "2026 Wide Receiver Big Board" beginning to take shape.
A look into the pair of 2026 wide receiver commitments as it stands and a trio of coveted targets on LSU's radar.
The Pair of Wide Receiver Commitments: 2026 Class Edition
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America.
The LSU Wide Receiver Targets:
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys has locked in multiple official visits for the summer as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has pieced together an impressive offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships, but decided to trim his list in January.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
Now, Keys has begun setting up unofficial and official visits with this spring schedule now locked in:
The Unofficial Visits:
- Tennessee: March 10
- LSU: March 18
- Texas A&M: March 29
- Michigan: April 5
But LSU will make sure to get Keys to campus twice this offseason after the coveted wide receiver locked in an official visit to campus as well, according to On3 Sports. The nation's No. 1 rated wide receiver will be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay from June 20-22.
Keys will also officially visit the Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Jabari Mack is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge last weekend for the program's Junior Day event where he was alongside several blue-chip prospects.
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown LSU program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton continuing to turn up the heat for the 2026 star.
He's visited Death Valley on multiple occasions including game day visits and a check-in last July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event.
For the top-ranked wideout in The Boot, he's seen premier programs ramp up the push, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025 as he focuses on his finalists.
In February, Mack revealed four official visits he's set to take this summer:
- Ohio State: May 31
- Texas A&M: June 5
- Texas: June 14
- LSU: June 21
Boobie Feaster: Former No. 1 WR in 2027 Cycle
DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has emerged as one of the top prospects on the recruiting scene with the "Who's Who" of college football turning up the heat.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle in February, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former class.
Now, despite electing to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is as sought-after as they come on the recruiting scene.
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
The prized wideout has now locked in both an unofficial visit schedule for March and April along with an official visit schedule for the summer.
The Unofficial Visits:
- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 6-8
- LSU Tigers: March 13-15
- Texas Longhorns: March 29
- Oregon Ducks: April 25-27
The Official Visits:
- Miami Hurricanes: May 30 - June 1
- USC Trojans: June 6-8
- Texas A&M: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
LSU will get a pair of visits from Feaster in both March and June with the Tigers also set to get the final official visit of his process.
