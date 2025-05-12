Which LSU Football Targets Could Commit to Brian Kelly and the Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program attacking the recruiting trail.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kelly and Co. are now looking to stack talent for the future.
LSU has begun hosting official visitors for multi-day trips to Baton Rouge with the offseason in full swing.
Across the next two months, the Bayou Bengals will bring in America's top talent with the program looking to add on to the current class.
As it stands, LSU holds the No. 2 overall 2026 Recruiting Class and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference.
Now, with "official visit season" in full swing, who's set to be in town? Which targets have locked in commitment dates? Which schools are in the mix?
Trio of Targets to Know: Tigers Looking to Stack Talent
Gavin Mueller: Sought-After Tight End
Mueller, the No. 10 overall prospect in Illinois, has cruised up the rankings during his time on the prep scene with multiple powerhouse programs expressing interest.
The 6-foot-6, 231-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of LSU, Colorado, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among several others, as of late.
Mueller will choose between the LSU Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Colorado Buffaloes when he reveals a decision this week.
The Illinois native will announce a commitment to the program of his choice on May 14 with the Tigers receiving the final visit of his process this past weekend.
Despite dishing out an offer less than two months ago in March, LSU has made an impression on Mueller.
The program has traveled to Illinois for an in-home visit as well as constant communication with their priority tight end target.
LSU tight ends coach Alex Atkins has hit the ground running in his recruitment process with Mueller speaking highly of the key assistant.
“He explains things very well not like a normal coach. He’s more articulate,” Mueller said of Atkins when speaking with The Bengal Tiger earlier this month. “They’re definitely high on the list,” he added.
There's a connection for the Wisconsin Badgers in the race for Mueller. His uncle suited for the Badgers back in his playing days. Across the next 48 hours, it will remain a battle for the talented target.
Ethan "Boobie" Feaster: Top-Five Wideout in America
DeSoto (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is down to four schools with a commitment date locked in for this summer.
Feaster, a top-five wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, will choose between the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans.
He will commit to the program of his choice on July 4 once official visits are in the rearview mirror.
The talented wideout recently made the move from the 2027 Recruiting Cycle into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will bypass his junior campaign.
Despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
But the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies are surging in his recruitment, according to Rivals.
LSU currently remains the favorite for Feaster after On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction this spring, but other SEC programs are surging.
Feaster took a spring visit to Baton Rouge in March and will be back in the Bayou State for a multi-day stay in June.
The four-star wideout will take an official trip to LSU during the weekend of June 20-22 where he will be alongside the top prospects in America.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
After catapulting his status to the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, Brown has elected to make the move to the defensive side of the ball for college.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder will now continue navigating his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies battling it out for the talented Louisiana native.
The USC Trojans also remain in the mix for his services after landing a visit from Brown during the spring.
In March, Brown revealed his would be taking four official visits this summer with the LSU Tigers securing one of their own.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
“It is really those four schools,” Brown told On3’s Chad Simmons at the time. “It really came down to me deciding to play defensive line in college. A lot of schools wanted to play offensive line, but those four schools were the ones recruiting me the hardest as a defensive lineman.”
Brown also announced that he would be announcing a commitment decision on July 4 once his official trips were in the rearview mirror.
Now, according to Rivals, Brown has delayed his decision timeline by one week. He will now commit to the program of his choice on July 10.
In the spring, Brown told On3 Sports that the LSU Tigers were at the top of his list with multiple programs battling for his services.
“LSU is a little above A&M at No. 1. Florida State and Miami are tied after those two at the top,” he said.
As it currently stands, all signs point towards LSU battling it out against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Brown remains high on the program in College Station after taking multiple visits to the Lone Star State, but the hometown Tigers remain a force.
