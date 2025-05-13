Meet the SI Swimsuit Cover Model: LSU's Livvy Dunne Describes Navigating NIL Era
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has carved out a path as one of the most influential athletes in the modern era of college athletics.
Dunne, who recently wrapped up her fifth season with Jay Clark and the LSU Tigers Gymnastics program, has become the face of the new NIL era of sports.
The former Tiger flaunted the highest NIL valuation with multiple brand deals coming her way across her time in Baton Rouge.
Now, she's found herself on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2025 Swimsuit Edition.
“Olivia Dunne’s why goes far beyond the floor and bars—it’s about changing the game for athletes everywhere. She was one of the first to leverage the power of name, image and likeness deals, building a brand that’s both financially successful and rooted in showing the real Livvy,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day explains.
“She’s not just a social media sensation; she’s a pioneering force who has created opportunities for herself and, by extension, countless other athletes by demonstrating how to navigate the intersection of sports, business and digital influence.”
Dunne has been in the magazine on multiple occasions, but the opportunity to be a cover model is one that had her gushing once she heard the news.
“Are you kidding me? Thank you so much. Oh my god, MJ, this is a dream come true,” Dunne gushed with small tears of joy forming in her eyes. “I can’t believe it. Oh my god. That photo is so good.
"That is crazy, I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini ... this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life. This is so exciting.”
Dunne has helped pave the way of the new name, image and likeness era in college athletics.
After garnering a significant following across the popular social media application, TikTok, Dunne continued reeling in brand deals.
From there, her following across Instagram and other platforms blossomed.
“That’s a really hard thing for people to wrap their head around,” she explains, adding that she didn’t follow in anyone’s footsteps. “Nobody else has done it before me, so I’m kind of just writing my own story here.”
“It’s possible for any young girl to do,” she says. “I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”
Now, with Dunne's college career in the rearview mirror, she will look towards a new chapter as a social media icon.
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside,” she continues.
“I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”
