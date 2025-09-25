Livvy Dunne Was Every Pirates Fan Cheering on Paul Skenes in Final Start of Season
Baseball games can be nerve-wracking to watch, especially if they're coming down to the wire—and if the superstar ace of one of the teams happens to be your boyfriend.
Livvy Dunne was spotted in a suite cheering on Paul Skenes in his final start of the 2025 season during the Pirates' 4-3 win over the Reds Wednesday night, and she looked like she was going through it. Like any other Pirates fan, Dunne was getting some jitters watching Skenes pitch:
But ultimately, Dunne had a front row seat to another of Skenes's masterful outings on the mound, which included the Pirates star striking out Spencer Steer in the sixth inning. That marked his 211th strikeout of the season, setting a new Pirates franchise record for a right-handed pitcher (Skenes surpassed Mitch Keller's record of 210 that Keller set in 2023).
Look at what it meant to Dunne:
In the end, Skenes capped off his dominant second MLB season by allowing four hits and seven strikeouts across six innings against the Reds, lowering his ERA to 1.97. He's the first qualified pitcher with an ERA under 2.00 in his age-23 or younger season since Dwight Gooden in 1985, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Wednesday also marked Skenes's 14th game allowing no earned runs and 12th scoreless outing this year.
Dunne perhaps said it best in a simple tweet congratulating her boyfriend after the game: "Best szn I did ever see."