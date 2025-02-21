The LSU Gymnastics Injury Update: Status Update on Livvy Dunne and Chase Brock
The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team (7-2, 4-1 SEC) is set to take on No. 9 Kentucky (5-3, 2-2 SEC) for a top 10 matchup in the Historic Memorial Coliseum (HMC) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, February 21.
“Our goal stays the same every week. We still have to perform at a high level outside of our arena and that’s what we’re looking to do tomorrow,” said head coach Jay Clark. “Certainly getting the win is important in our hunt for the regular season title, but really we just want to show improvement from the last time we were on the road. I want us to take the next step tomorrow as a team, and the only way to do that is to stay focused on the task at hand.”
Jason Ross Jr. and Sam Peszek will serve as the commentators for Friday’s competition in Lexington. LSU is 88-10-0 all-time against Kentucky and 16-6-0 on the road against the Wildcats.
The Tigers will be looking to secure their first road win in Lexington in three years, having last won there in 2017.
But they will likely be without a pair of key pieces on the mats on Friday night with Olivia Dunne and Chase Brock sidelined.
Dunne has been out for over three weeks now as she nurses a knee injury.
Head coach Jay Clark dissected the pair of injuries and what's next during his weekly press conference:
“Liv’s knee is still an issue. It isn’t a stress fracture, but it is a stress reaction on her kneecap,” he said. “The only answer for that is rest.”
For Brock, the fifth-year senior will be "out indefinitely" after suffering an Achilles injury last week, according to Clark. She was seen on critches last Friday night before LSU's meet.
For star Haleigh Bryant, she's still working her way back to full health after suffering an elbow injury in December.
Last Time On The Floor
In a battle between the top teams in the nation, the No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team handed the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners their first loss of the 2025 season with a final score of 198.050-197.675 last Friday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Tigers were powered to the win by season-high scores in vault (49.600) and on floor (49.700) in front of a record crowd of 13,386 Tiger fans, the fourth largest in program history.
Individually, freshman Kailin Chio claimed her third consecutive all-around title with a career high 39.725 performance. LSU claimed two other event titles – graduate student Sierra Ballard took home the first beam title of her collegiate career with a 9.95 routine while three Tigers claimed a share of the floor title with a 9.95 – Senior Haleigh Bryant, sophomore Amari Drayton and Chio.
It was a back and forth battle in the PMAC between the Tigers and the Sooners. LSU took the early lead over OU after a season high vault rotation by a margin of 49.600-49.425, but the Sooners quickly evened the match at 98.850-98.850 at the halfway point.
Oklahoma had the lead heading into the final rotation on the night by a margin of 148.425-148.350, but the Tigers finished strong on floor, which was kicked off by a career high 9.925 performance from freshman Kaliya Lincoln in her first time in the leadoff spot
The Tigers floor lineup clinched a 198.050-197.675 win over the Sooners, its first win over a No. 1-ranked foe since No. 1 Florida at the 2021 SEC Championships and first in the regular season over No. 1 since 2016, which also came against Oklahoma.
