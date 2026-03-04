LSU Baseball vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

Jay Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will take the field at Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette (La.) on Wednesday night for an in-state clash against the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.

After falling to the Northeastern Huskies on Monday, Johnson and Co. will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday against a red-hot Ragin' Cajuns crew.

“It’s a great baseball environment there at UL Lafayette. I’ve coached there in NCAA Tournament games before; their fans love the Cajuns, and they have a great team," Johnson said.

"They’re off to a really good start, and I’m sure they’re excited for the game. We’re definitely excited to go over there and compete. It’s our first true road game of the season, and it will be a hostile environment, a great one for college baseball.”

Now, the stage is set for an in-state clash between the Tigers and Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday night.

The Preview: No. 2 LSU Tigers (11-2) at UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (9-3)

DATE/TIME

• Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, La. (6,033)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 NCBWA, No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball, No. 2 USA Today

• ULL – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on ESPN +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. UL LAFAYETTE

• LSU leads the all-time series with UL Lafayette, 59-28, as the squads first met in 1912 … LSU has won nine of the past 13 and four of the past five meetings with ULL, including a 17-4 victory last season (March 25) in Baton Rouge … in their most recent visit to Lafayette, the Tigers defeated the Cajuns, 11-2, on February 24, 2021, at Tigue Moore Field … Wednesday’s game marks Jay Johnson’s first game in Lafayette as LSU’s head coach; however, he did lead Arizona to a regional title at the 2016 NCAA Lafayette Regional at Tigue Moore Field.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Second-ranked LSU posted a 3-2 mark in its five games over the past week with two wins over Dartmouth, a victory over Northeastern and losses to McNeese and Northeastern.

• Coach Jay Johnson earned his 200th win at LSU when the Tigers defeated Northeastern, 3-1, on Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Johnson, the 2023 and 2025 National Coach of the Year who is in fifth season with the Tigers, currently has a 201-79 (.718) mark at LSU, and he is 518-251 (.674) overall in 14 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

• Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt fired 7.1 shutout innings to earn a win over Dartmouth on Sunday … the outing was the longest of Schmidt’s career, as he limited Dartmouth to no runs on four hits with no walks and an career-high nine strikeouts … Schmidt threw 95 pitches – 63 for strikes – and he retired the first 12 batters that he faced before allowing the leadoff hitter in the fifth inning to reach base … he then retired nine of the next 13 batters to complete the outing … only two Dartmouth baserunners advanced as far as second base while Schmidt was on the mound.

• Junior right-hander Cooper Moore defeated Northeastern on Saturday, limiting the Huskies to one run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and 10 strikeouts … Moore improved to 3-0 on the season, and he has a 2.33 ERA in 19.1 innings with two walks and 27 strikeouts.

• Junior right-hander Gavin Guidry delivered a brilliant relief outing on Friday to earn a win over Dartmouth … Guidry worked the final 3.2 innings of the contest, blanking Dartmouth on one hit with no walks and five strikeouts … Guidry is 3-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA and one save in 9.0 innings (four appearances), and he has allowed just three hits with no walks and 16 strikeouts.

• Sophomore right-hander Deven Sheerin delivered two dominant relief outings last week versus McNeese and Northeastern, working a total of 3.0 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and five strikeouts … Sheerin earned the save in Saturday’s win over Northeastern, pitched the final 1.1 innings with three strikeouts … in five appearances this season, Sheerin has worked 6.1 scoreless innings and has not allowed a hit while recording two walks and 13 strikeouts.

• Junior right-hander Jaden Noot earned his second career save and preserved the shutout in LSU’s 3-0 win over Dartmouth on Sunday … Noot struck out the final Dartmouth hitter with two runners on base in the top of the ninth inning … Noot also worked a shutout inning versus McNeese last Tuesday with no hits, no walks and one strikeout.

ABOUT THE CAJUNS

• UL Lafayette is 9-3 this season, a mark that includes three wins over Maryland, two wins over Kansas State and two wins over UC San Diego … the Cajuns have also posted victories over Rice and Missouri State.

• The Cajuns are hitting .254 as a team with 24 doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 23 steals in 31 attempts … Colt Brown is batting a team-high .333 with seven doubles and six RBI; Rigoberto Hernandez is hitting .316 with three doubles, two homers and seven RBI, and Maddox Mandino is batting .302 with four doubles and a team-high nine RBI.

• The ULL pitching staff has a 3.89 cumulative ERA with 133 strikeouts in 118.0 innings; the Cajuns are limiting opponents to a .211 cumulative batting average while allowing 14 home runs in 12 games.

