TJ Dottery and Davhon Keys Step Up in LSU's Dominant Defensive Performance

The LSU Tigers defense has been revitalized, preventing the Mississippi State Bulldogs' offense from scoring on Saturday in a 31-0 victory at Tiger Stadium.

Following a disappointing performance against Kentucky, where the team allowed 35 points in the overtime loss to the Wildcats, the pressure was on for Lane Kiffin's defense.

"I don't think we've gotten many breaks since the beginning of the season in a lot of areas. I can start listing them on and off the field," Kiffin said in his post-game press conference. "So it happens, and you still gotta play. Plenty of backups that went around the country, and you know Levy's a great coach and great offense. He's got really good receivers, and so really proud of our defense to shut them out."

The team held Mississippi State to 0-for-5 on fourth down attempts despite injuries to its linebacker core, with Whit Weeks, Charles Ross III and Tylen Singleton out against the Bulldogs.

TJ Dottery and Davhon Keys were among the linebackers who stepped up for the Tigers in the rush defense, which ranks No. 2 in the country.

TJ Dottery

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) stares down McNeese Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong (4) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dottery led the Tigers defense with 12 tackles against the Bulldogs, including 10 assist tackles. The mark matched his season high, which he set in LSU's 34-35 loss at Kentucky.

The senior had been having a relatively quiet season after following Kiffin to LSU from Ole Miss, where he led the team in total tackles last season with 98.

With Weeks, the team's defensive leader and signal-caller, out for an indefinite period of time, Dottery has stepped up as a vocal leader of the Tigers' defense.

"Me and some of the leaders, like Sam, just continue to motivate the guys and keep everybody's heads level in the moment," Dottery said in his media availability on Oct. 13 following the Tigers' loss to Kentucky. "You know, things happen and jus trying to execute and get back to 1-0 this week."

Davhon Keys

Davhon Keys 42, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keys had a season-high 10 tackles against the Bulldogs. The junior has stepped up in the absence of Weeks, Ross III and Singleton, providing a strong presence against opponents' run game.

"You got to go in and play for [Weeks]," Keys said in his media availability on Sept. 29. "He put his body on the line. You gotta go put your body on the line too. You've got to show that you're willing to ride with him."

Keys was productive for the Tigers in 2025, leading LSU's defense with 88 tackles in his sophomore season.

As one of the only upperclassmen in LSU's linebacker core, Keys previously voiced the need to step in his leadership abilities.

"Whit's a very high energy guy, so I need to start bringing that high energy," Keys said. "The juice has to start coming from the linebackers, and you know, stepping up for Whit, I have to start bringing the juice. I have to start getting guys going if we're slacking a little bit. I have to be the one to make the corrections and speak up."

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