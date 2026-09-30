Davhon Keys Makes Bold Statement About LSU Defense Without Whit Weeks

The LSU defense has taken major injury blows in the last two weeks, losing two of its best starters for the season, safety Dashawn Spears and linebacker Whit Weeks, for a significant amount of time, if not the rest of the season.

Lane Kiffin has also seen multiple other long-term injuries on both sides of the ball this season, but these two are massive blows to his defense. And he knows it.

“You can coach speak and say next-man-up, but (losing great players) matters," Kiffin said. "It’s very challenging. You’re talking about a couple All-American-type players."

Kiffin says linebacker Davhon Keys played well, stepping up Saturday for Weeks - who was on a clear path to an All-American season - after his injury, and that Keys will have to play really well moving forward if the Tigers don't want a drop-off on defense.

Keys spoke with the media on Tuesday, and his message was that he won't let that happen.

Always Ready

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Davhon Keys (42) celebrates his interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Keys has been ready for his moment since arriving at LSU as a freshman in 2024.

The Louisiana-born and Texas-produced linebacker has seen at least four starts in each of his first two seasons, having started four as a freshman and five as a sophomore. He has always been a player ready for any moment.

But specifically, Keys is used to being a fill-in for Weeks' presence on the field, having replaced Weeks multiple times last season.

He played a total of 572 defensive snaps in 2025, with 92 total tackles across 13 games and five starts.

His teammates see his leadership, even though he's been third on the depth chart this season, with running back Dilin Jones saying, “he’s like the quarterback of the defense.”

But Keys gave good insight into how prepared he feels for getting into the starting fold this season.

“I went through spring with TJ (Dottery),” Keys said, who was running with the first team all spring as Weeks missed the drills while recovering from last season's leg injury. “It’s going to be like riding a bike. We’re back together.”

Bringing the Juice

Davhon Keys 42, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Stepping up for Whit, I have to start bringing the juice," Keys said.

The challenge of filling in for Weeks goes beyond making tackles or dropping deep enough into the zones. It's filling the gap in leadership and energy that he brings.

“Whit’s a very high-energy guy, so I have to start bringing that energy,” Keys said. “The juice has to come from the linebackers... I have to start getting guys going if we’re slacking, make corrections and speak up.”

Keys has proven he can fill in for production, having been the SEC's No. 2 tackler last season, only behind Dottery, with a staple game coming in LSU's matchup against Florida last season, filling in for Weeks after a targeting call sent him to the locker room early in the first quarter. Keys ended the game with 15 tackles, a tackle for loss and a half-sack, leading the effort to dominate the Gators' offense.

But his challenge this season will be stepping up his energy to match Weeks', all to prepare for his likely takeover of the position next season.

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